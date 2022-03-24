Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android Brings Back Resumable Voice Recordings to Beta Testers; Testing Stickers Tab on UWP App

WhatsApp for Android Brings Back Resumable Voice Recordings to Beta Testers; Testing Stickers Tab on UWP App

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.4 has reintroduced the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2022 13:24 IST
WhatsApp for Android Brings Back Resumable Voice Recordings to Beta Testers; Testing Stickers Tab on UWP App

WhatsApp beta testers on Android can pause and resume voice recordings again

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android users may soon get an updated voice recording option
  • The pause and resume feature was initially beta tested earlier this month
  • WhatsApp has brought a new UWP app for beta testing

WhatsApp for Android has reintroduced the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings for beta testers. The feature was initially available to beta testers earlier this month, though WhatsApp pulled it from the recent releases. It lets WhatsApp users pause and resume while recording voice messages. WhatsApp originally offered the feature on iOS. In addition to the ability to pause and resume voice recordings for beta testers on Android, WhatsApp has introduced a new beta release of its Universal Windows Platform (UWP) client.

As spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has brought back the addition to allow pause and resume voice message recordings through the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.4.

The feature has been rolled out to select beta testers and is expected to be available to a wider audience over time. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence.

whatsapp android pause resume voice message recordings screenshot gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android beta has added back the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings

 

Similar to how it was spotted working earlier, the pause and resume feature for voice message recordings allows beta testers to halt their voice message recordings and restart them by pressing the recording button.

The feature essentially replaces the existing stop button with a new dynamic pause and resume option.

In January, WhatsApp introduced the play and resume option while recording voice messages on iOS. Exact timeline on when it would be available to the general public on Android is yet to be revealed, though.

The beta release version 2.22.8.4 also disabled the preview of images and videos when they are shared as documents on the app. It was provided to beta testers through the WhatsApp for Android beta release version 2.22.5.11.

Some users on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.4 complained about issues including random crashes and duplicate messages. WhatsApp seems to have addressed the complaints through a new beta release that carries version 2.22.8.5, as reported by WABetaInfo.

It is, though, still recommended to install the beta version only for a secondary WhatsApp account and make sure you have backed up your existing chats before installing the beta release.

You can download the latest WhatsApp for Android beta on your device after enrolling for the beta programme on Google Play. Alternatively, you can sideload its APK from sources including APKMirror.

Separately, WhatsApp has brought its UWP beta version 2.2211.3.70 that brings a dedicated Stickers tab when clicking the emoji button in a chat. The feature, which was first spotted by WABetaInfo, lets users easily add stickers to their conversations on a Windows machine.

You can add new stickers to the newly added tab by making them favourite from the WhatsApp UWP app. However, the stickers you've marked as favourite on the desktop app will not appear on your phone as syncing of favourite list between UWP and Android as well as iOS apps is not yet available.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to sync stickers between devices. It could be available through a future update.

You can download the latest WhatsApp UWP app for beta testing from the Microsoft Store.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp, WhatsApp voice message, WhatsApp UWP, Android, Windows, UWP
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update

WhatsApp for Android Brings Back Resumable Voice Recordings to Beta Testers; Testing Stickers Tab on UWP App
