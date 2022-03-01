Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details

WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details

WhatsApp message reactions are still under development for iOS, Android and desktop.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 March 2022 17:20 IST
WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on message reactions on the desktop beta (pictured)

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Message Reactions will come to all supported platforms
  • Message reactions have been in development since August 2021
  • WhatsApp rivals already allow users to react to messages with emoji

WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that will allow users to “react” to messages on the service using emoji, and the app was recently spotted working on the ability to view reaction information for messages. Now, the Meta-owned messaging service is said to be working on a new animation for when a user reacts to a message. Reactions on messages will eventually be tested on the beta channel for Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web and the official desktop apps, before being rolled out to users on the stable channel.

A new report by feature tracker WABetaInfo shows a new animation being developed on WhatsApp for Android when reacting to messages on the app. The animation shows the selected emoji reaction “jump” into place at the bottom of the message, and may be used to draw a user's attention to the selected emoji reaction. The message reactions feature is currently unavailable to users — including the beta channel, as it is currently under development.

whatsapp message reactions android wabetainfo whatsapp emoji

Selecting an emoji to react to a message now shows a new animation
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Last week, WhatsApp was spotted working on message reactions on the WhatsApp Desktop beta version. The feature tracker shared a screenshot of the feature, showing an emoji icon next to individual messages, which reveals a panel with six emoji when clicked. The animation shared from the Android app and the WhatsApp Desktop app both show the same emoji — thumbs up, red heart, face with tears of joy, shocked face, crying face, and folded hands emoji. It is currently unclear whether WhatsApp will let users react to messages with other emoji when development is completed.

WhatsApp message reactions were first spotted in August 2021, and the company has been developing the feature for months, while glimpses of the feature have occasionally been spotted online, giving users an idea of what to expect. Reacting to messages with emoji is not a new feature — it is already available on several messaging platforms including Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Signal, and Telegram. WhatsApp is yet to officially announce message reactions, and the feature could see further changes and improvements before it is released to users.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Message Reactions, Emoji
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices

Related Stories

WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  6. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
  2. Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3
  3. Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
  4. WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
  5. Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
  6. Israel Officials Nab Multiple Crypto Accounts Allegedly Linked to Hamas
  7. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First
  8. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  9. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  10. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.