WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop

WhatsApp users may be able to share their avatars as stickers or customise them using a dedicated editor.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2022 19:30 IST
WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

WhatsApp may mimic Apple's Memoji with its avatar feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android beta has suggested the new video calling experience
  • The messaging app may let its mobile users to silently exit groups
  • WhatsApp is expanding the testing of its dedicated blur tool

WhatsApp has been found to be working on an ability to let users place their virtual avatars on video calls. This would work as an alternative to how Memoji is available in the Apple ecosystem. Users may be able to switch to their specific avatar at a particular point of time during WhatsApp video calls. Separately, WhatsApp for iOS has been spotted adding the option to let users silently leave a particular group — without notifying its members. WhatsApp is also found to be testing a blur tool for desktop users.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is testing a new option within the video call screen to let users switch to their avatar. Users may get the ability to set up their own avatar by using the Avatar Editor.

Once an avatar is set, it could be available as stickers to share within chats and groups, the report said. This sounds similar to how Memoji works on the iPhone and iPad devices.

whatsapp android avatar video calls image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android has been spotted working on avatars for video calls
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to show the feature in the works on a WhatsApp for Android beta version. However, the experience could not just be limited to Android and is said to be available to iOS users as well.

However, exact details on when the avatar integration will be available on WhatsApp are yet to be revealed. The feature has not yet been available even to beta testers.

In addition to the avatar for video calls, WhatsApp is found to be testing the ability to let users silently exit their groups. It was initially spotted on Android in May. WABetaInfo now reports that WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.14.0.71 has carried some references to suggest the ability to be in place for the iPhone users.

A screenshot has been shared by WABetaInfo to suggest how the feature would work. It isn't available to users at this moment, though.

whatsapp ios silently exit group image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iOS may get the ability to silently exit groups
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo has also separately reported that WhatsApp is working on the blur tool for desktop users. It would let you blur any parts of images before sharing them with others on the messaging app.

whatsapp desktop blur tool image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may introduce desktop users with a blur tool for images
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp was last year spotted testing the blur tool for Android and iOS users. The same tool is now said to be in testing on the desktop client of the app. However, exact details on when it would be available to users are yet to be revealed.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
