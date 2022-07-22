WhatsApp users on Android may soon get the option to hide their online status, as per a recent report. The feature is reportedly under development and not yet ready to be released to beta testers. The option to hide the online status was said to be in testing for iOS users about a month ago. Earlier this week, Meta-owned platform announced that it is officially rolling out a new feature to let all users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.16.12 showed a new privacy setting. As per the report, the option to hide your online status can be accessed by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen. An option to hide your online status can be accessed here. The feature is under the Last seen option since users can only choose between everyone knowing your online status or only selected users.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is still under development and has not yet been released to beta testers. It is not clear when the feature will roll out for WhatsApp users on Android. The same feature was seen being tested for WhatsApp users on iOS earlier this month.

WhatsApp also rolled out the feature to let users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice-versa earlier this week. The messaging app rolled out the feature in a beta update, which was earlier available for testing to beta testers.

WhatsApp also highlighted how to transfer the chat history through the FAQ page on its website. Unfortunately, the new feature does not support transfer of WhatsApp call history. The feature was first announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event by WhatsApp.