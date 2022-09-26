WhatsApp is reportedly testing two features for Android. The first feature is companion mode support for Android tablets and the other is Do not disturb API for missed calls on the Google-owned operating system. The companion mode allows users to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it and access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones or tablets. The ‘Do Not Disturb' API will now tell the user that their missed call notification was turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, in the case of first feature, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. The update brings Companion Mode for Android tablets and is releasing a particular version of the companion mode to let people link their WhatsApp account to the tablet. A user can use the same account on up to 4 different devices including a tablet. In order to link a WhatsApp account to an Android tablet, open WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices​​​ and scan the QR Code.

The feature was first spotted by the feature tracker earlier this year. It allows multiple users to access the same account on different Android handsets. Users won't have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another phone. Furthermore, the report also said that switching to WhatsApp's Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The second feature spotted recently is support for the Do not disturb (DND) API, for missed calls on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is under development and WhatsApp is working on bringing this feature for a future update of the app. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.7 brings the ability to detect when DND mode is enabled. When a call is missed and the phone's do not disturb mode is enabled, the reason why a call was missed will be highlighted in the conversation and the call history section.

Earlier this year, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on the same feature for iOS by utilising a new API for iOS 15. The information is reportedly stored locally and is not shared with WhatsApp.