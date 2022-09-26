Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode For Android Tablets, Do Not Disturb API Support Spotted: Report

WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode For Android Tablets, Do Not Disturb API Support Spotted: Report

Both the upcoming WhatsApp features were spotted in development earlier this year.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 September 2022 12:48 IST
WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode For Android Tablets, Do Not Disturb API Support Spotted: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels

WhatsApp may launch these features in an upcoming version of the app

Highlights
  • Companion Mode was available for smartphones only
  • You can connect up to 4 devices at a time
  • Do Not Disturb API was released for iOS in May

WhatsApp is reportedly testing two features for Android. The first feature is companion mode support for Android tablets and the other is Do not disturb API for missed calls on the Google-owned operating system. The companion mode allows users to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it and access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones or tablets. The ‘Do Not Disturb' API will now tell the user that their missed call notification was turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, in the case of first feature, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. The update brings Companion Mode for Android tablets and is releasing a particular version of the companion mode to let people link their WhatsApp account to the tablet. A user can use the same account on up to 4 different devices including a tablet. In order to link a WhatsApp account to an Android tablet, open WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices​​​ and scan the QR Code.

The feature was first spotted by the feature tracker earlier this year. It allows multiple users to access the same account on different Android handsets. Users won't have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another phone. Furthermore, the report also said that switching to WhatsApp's Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data.

wa companion mode tablet android wabetainfo whatsapp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The second feature spotted recently is support for the Do not disturb (DND) API, for missed calls on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is under development and WhatsApp is working on bringing this feature for a future update of the app. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.7 brings the ability to detect when DND mode is enabled. When a call is missed and the phone's do not disturb mode is enabled, the reason why a call was missed will be highlighted in the conversation and the call history section.

Earlier this year, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on the same feature for iOS by utilising a new API for iOS 15. The information is reportedly stored locally and is not shared with WhatsApp.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, Do Not Disturb API, Companion Mode
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin Remains Below $19,000 as Ether, Other Altcoins Continue Slide Over the Weekend

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode For Android Tablets, Do Not Disturb API Support Spotted: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.