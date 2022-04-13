Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space

WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space

The WeWork Workplace tool will allow companies to manage their employees and office space with ease.

By Ellen Huet, Bloomberg | Updated: 13 April 2022 18:45 IST
WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space

Photo Credit: Reuters

WeWorkplace tool will be developed with Yardi Systems

Highlights
  • The software is set to debut this summer
  • The software can be used for various tasks like booking conference rooms
  • Yardi’s tools help landlords oversee their property operations

WeWork is trying to strengthen its technology credentials with a new software product it hopes to sell to employers.

The co-working company will partner with the real estate software maker Yardi Systems to develop WeWork Workplace, a tool that will let companies manage their employees and their office space the same way WeWork does. The software, which can be used for tasks such as booking conference rooms, coordinating flexible desk usage with hybrid workers and analysing which spaces are used the most, is set to debut this summer, the company plans to announce Wednesday.

Yardi's existing tools help landlords and asset managers oversee their property operations and finances. WeWork's core business is renting out desks and offices, but the company has also worked to expand beyond that in recent years — though not as far afield as the bewildering choices of its co-founder and former chief executive officer, Adam Neumann, who oversaw WeWork's expansion into an elementary school and residential co-living.

Neumann had pitched WeWork to investors as a technology company, emphasising a spate of acquisitions that included conference-room booking software, a digital marketing company and a product that used smartphone data to track how groups of employees flowed throughout an office. After WeWork's failed attempt at an initial public offering in 2019, some of those side businesses were sold off to trim expenses.

WeWork succeeded at its second attempt to go public. When it did so last fall under the current CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork told investors it was building a three-part business model: renting out office space, providing on-demand options such as renting a desk for a day and selling a newly created software service, WeWork Workplace.

The idea is that even employers who don't rent space from WeWork might choose to pay for its software tools, especially given the more complex logistics of a workforce that wants to spend some days at the office and other days at home. In January, WeWork said its first customer for this product was pharmaceutical company Organon & Co., which already had leases with WeWork in dozens of locations.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeWork, WeWork Workplace, Yardi Systems
iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
FIFA+ Live Matches, Highlights, More: All You Need to Know About FIFA's Free OTT Streaming Service

Related Stories

WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  6. Oppo A57 5G With 90Hz Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Goes Official
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
  2. WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Keyboard Update Brings Improved Clipboard, Text Correction Features
  5. Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
  6. OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV
  7. Dogecoin May Soon Be Able to Function Offline, Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 May Not Feature MediaTek SoCs
  9. Animoca Brands Acquires French Racing Game Studio of Need for Speed Fame
  10. Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.