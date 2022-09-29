Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Removes Russian Social Networking App VKontakte from App Store to Comply With Sanctions on Russia

Apple Removes Russian Social Networking App VKontakte from App Store to Comply With Sanctions on Russia

VKontakte apps removed from the App Store were being distributed by developers controlled or majority-owned by parties sanctioned by the UK government.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:12 IST
Apple Removes Russian Social Networking App VKontakte from App Store to Comply With Sanctions on Russia

Apple said that it terminated developer accounts associated with the apps

Highlights
  • VK said some of its applications were no longer available
  • VK apps are used for messaging, digital payments
  • People who have already installed the apps on devices can still use them

Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it removed popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store globally due to sanctions imposed by Britain.

The British government on Monday sanctioned 92 Russian individuals and entities after President Vladimir Putin's regime held referendums in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine - denounced by Kyiv and its allies as a "sham" - and stepped up threats against the West.

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

The sanctions target "those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression," he said.

San Petersburg-based tech firm VK said in a blog post that some of its applications were no longer available from the App Store, which serves as the lone gateway for content onto Apple mobile devices.

VK apps are used for messaging, digital payments, and grocery shopping as well as social networking.

The VK apps removed from the App Store were being distributed by developers controlled or majority-owned by parties sanctioned by the UK government, and Apple is complying with the law, according to the Silicon Valley tech giant.

Apple said that it terminated developer accounts associated with the apps, which were not available from the App Store regardless of users' locations.

People who have already installed the apps on devices can still use them, but updates will no longer be provided through the App Store, according to Apple and VK.

"Their core functionality will be familiar and stable," VKontakte-parent VK said of the apps.

"There may be difficulties with the work of notifications and payments."

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VKontakte, App Store
JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped; to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Apple Removes Russian Social Networking App VKontakte from App Store to Comply With Sanctions on Russia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  2. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Details
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  8. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
  2. Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details
  3. Twitter Slammed by Firms Over Ads Displayed Next to Child Pornography Accounts, Ad Campaigns Suspended
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra
  5. Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
  8. Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
  9. Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
  10. Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.