Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Celebrate Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

New Snapchat lenses give users a festive canvas and wish 'Happy Vasant Panchami’ to those who view it.

By ANI | Updated: 5 February 2022 20:17 IST
Snapchat users have received localised lenses to create their own festive greetings

Highlights
  • Snapchat users have received Sarasvati Puja-focussed lenses
  • There is also be a section in Lens Explorer to access new offerings
  • Snapchat has introduced a Vasant Panchami lens by creator Mohnish Raut

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has launched several AR experiences to mark Vasant Panchami (also called Basant Panchami) or Saraswati Puja, as India prepares for the onset of spring. These new localised lenses along with special themed Bitmojis will help to capture the joy of this festive period and pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati.

The new lenses give Snapchatters a vibrant canvas of festive designs and wishes 'Happy Vasant Panchami' to those who view it.

snapchat saraswati puja lenses image Snapchat

Snapchat has added new lenses to let users pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati
Photo Credit: Snap

 

There will also be a section in Lens Explorer dedicated to all the community-made Vasant Panchami special lenses from February 4 to 6.

This will include a newly developed Vasant Panchami lens by Mohnish Raut, an online lens creator who is part of Original Lens creator at Snapchat. Previously, he has delivered some unique lenses that have showcased his creativity and skills as a lens creator on Snapchat.

From numerous colourful lenses, there is something for everyone to create and share their own unique greeting.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Saraswati Puja, Vasant Panchami, Basant Panchami
US Passes Bill to Boost Domestic Chip Production Amid Shortage

