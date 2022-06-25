Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Senators Seek Report on Security Review of TikTok a Week After Data Transferred to Oracle

US Senators Seek Report on Security Review of TikTok a Week After Data Transferred to Oracle

TikTok said last week that it has completed migrating information on its US users to servers at Oracle, as it seeks to address US concerns.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2022 03:08 IST
US Senators Seek Report on Security Review of TikTok a Week After Data Transferred to Oracle

TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media apps

A group of six Republican senators on Friday asked the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about an ongoing Biden administration national security review of social media platform TikTok.

The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that the US user data could be passed on to China's communist government.

Last week, TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its US users to servers at Oracle, as it seeks to address US concerns over data integrity.

Senators Tom Cotton, Ben Sasse, Mike Braun, Marco Rubio, Todd Young and Roger Wicker asked Yellen numerous questions saying the administration "has seemingly done nothing to enforce" the August 2020 divestiture order." They noted "the results of the security reviews, likewise, have not been publicly released after one year."

The senators want to know "will TikTok be locally managed in the United States?" and "Will the US government have the ability to routinely access and inspect the algorithm's source code?" It also asks "what assurances does the US government have that TikTok will store US data and adopt privacy policies with adequate protections?"

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former President Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading WeChat and TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United States but lost a series of court battles.

President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew a series of Trump's executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of the apps and ordered the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.

The senators said the proposal for TikTok to store its US users' information without ByteDance access "would do little to address the core security concerns."

CFIUS has been in extensive discussions with TikTok on security issues, sources have said. A spokesman for Yellen declined to comment Friday.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally, and counts the US as its largest market.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tiktok, US, Bytedance, Oracle, wechat, Joe biden, Donald trump
Apple Reportedly Decides Not to Challenge Vote in Favour of Unionisation, to Participate in Bargaining Process

Related Stories

US Senators Seek Report on Security Review of TikTok a Week After Data Transferred to Oracle
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Size of Giant Sunspot Pointing at Earth Doubles in 24 Hours
  2. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  4. RBI Orders to Limit Lending by Fintech Companies: All Details
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  7. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  9. Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended
  10. Amazon Offering Fire TV Stick With a Wireless Game Controller in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US Senators Seek Report on Security Review of TikTok a Week After Data Transferred to Oracle
  2. Apple Reportedly Decides Not to Challenge Vote in Favour of Unionisation, to Participate in Bargaining Process
  3. Spain Warns of Possible Cyberattack at NATO Summit, Does Not Name the Country
  4. Portronics Dash 12 TWS boombox Speakers Launched in India with 60W Audio Output, 9 Hours Playback Time: All Details
  5. Dizo Buds P Confirmed To Launch in India on June 28 With 40 Hours of Total Playtime
  6. US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail
  7. RBI Extends Deadline to Comply With Card Tokenisation Norms Till September 30
  8. Intel India Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Design, Engineering Center in Bengaluru
  9. Dish TV Managing Director Jawahar Goel Steps Down After Shareholders' Meet
  10. Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.