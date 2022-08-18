Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UPI to Provide Hassle Free QR Code Based Transactions to Indians in UK

UPI to Provide Hassle-Free QR Code-Based Transactions to Indians in UK

UPI clocked a volume of $940 billion (roughly Rs. 74,81,800 crore) in 2021, equivalent to 31 percent of India's GDP.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2022 17:26 IST
UPI to Provide Hassle-Free QR Code-Based Transactions to Indians in UK

NPCI developed the world's largest real-time payment solution the Unified Payments Interface

Highlights
  • NIPL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of NPCI
  • RuPay is the domestically developed global card payment network in India
  • NPCI said over 5 lakh Indians travel to the UK every year.

Expanding further outside India, the indigenously developed real-time payments solution UPI will foray into the UK market starting with QR code-based transactions.

The NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) has forged a partnership with payments solutions provider PayXpert to internationalise the acceptance of its payment solutions in the UK.

NIPL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which developed the world's largest real-time payment solution the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the RuPay card scheme.

"This collaboration will make the Indian payment solutions available in the UK on all PayXpert's android point-of-sale (POS) devices for in-store payments, starting with UPI-based QR code payments and later integrating the possibility for RuPay card payments," NPCI said in a release on Thursday.

Counted as one of the most successful Real-Time Payments (RTP) systems globally, UPI clocked a volume of $940 billion (roughly Rs. 74,81,800 crore) in 2021, equivalent to 31 per cent of India's GDP.

RuPay is the domestically developed global card payment network in India with over 70 crore (700 million) cards issued to date.

David Armstrong, Managing Director, PayXpert in the UK, said the foray of UPI and RuPay will open up a new field of opportunity for the company in the UK. It will further strengthen the capability of company's solution for UK merchants, he said.

NPCI said over 5 lakh Indians, including over 1 lakh students, travel to the UK every year.

It said this number is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years.

The partnership will provide Indian travellers a familiar and convenient way to make payments in the UK.

NPCI said the UPI and RuPay payment options are set to benefit both consumers and retailers across the UK, while providing a welcome boost to commerce across the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors.

"With this development, Indians travelling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of UPI's payments platform through PayXpert's POS devices. This collaboration is an important milestone for us and we plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future," Anubhav Sharma, Head International Business - Partnership, Business Development & Marketing, NPCI International, said.

In July 2021, Bhutan became the first country to adopt Unified Payment Interface standards for NPCI's QR deployment, and the only country to accept RuPay cards.

Earlier in February this year, the UPI forayed into another neighbourhood country Nepal in a move aimed at bolstering real-time digital transactions. 

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI, NPCI, NIPL, PayXpert
South Korean Police Seizes Crypto for Non-Payment of Fines as Part of Pilot: Report

Related Stories

UPI to Provide Hassle-Free QR Code-Based Transactions to Indians in UK
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  6. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A May Have Received 3C Certification
  9. Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Seniors Befriend Young Graduates
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Shares Surge After Advance Payments to DoT for 5G Spectrum Purchase
  2. Asset Managers Tighten Controls on Personal Communication Amid ‘WhatsApp’ Crackdown on Banks
  3. UPI to Provide Hassle-Free QR Code-Based Transactions to Indians in UK
  4. South Korean Police Seizes Crypto for Non-Payment of Fines as Part of Pilot: Report
  5. Vietnam Orders Technology Firms, Telecom Operators to Store User Data Locally, Set Up Local Offices
  6. Pebble Venus With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  8. Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  9. New BuckETH on the Block(chain): KFC India Debuts Signature Bucket in Virtual Avatar as NFT
  10. Google Pixel Tablet Could Run 64-Bit Version of Android 13; May Reduce Memory Usage: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.