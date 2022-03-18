Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small Value Transactions in Offline Mode

UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode

UPI apps will have the option to enable UPI Lite for making small-value transactions, NPCI said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2022 14:47 IST
UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode

Photo Credit: Twitter/ UPI

UPI Lite will process transactions in near offline mode in the first phase

Highlights
  • UPI Lite will be available to make payments of up to Rs. 200
  • NPCI has informed its plans for UPI Lite in a circular to member banks
  • UPI Lite transactions will not require users to enter UPI PIN

UPI Lite is set to debut as an on-device wallet option for users on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), to help enable small-value transactions in offline mode. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) informed member banks about the launch of UPI Lite that will essentially be the corporation's answer to mobile wallets including Paytm and MobiKwik. In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a framework for facilitating small-value digital payments in offline mode. UPI Lite will be NPCI's offering aligning with the central bank's model.

Users on UPI apps will have the option to enable UPI Lite for making small-value transactions in offline mode, NPCI said in a circular sent to its member banks.

Once enabled, users will be able to allocate funds from their bank account to UPI Lite. These funds will be available in a designated account on-device on the common library of the users' UPI app for making transactions offline.

In the first phase, UPI Lite will process transactions in near offline mode. This means that it will only debit payments in offline mode and credit the account when online. However, NPCI said that at a later point, UPI Lite would process transactions in complete offline mode where debit and credit both will be in offline.

The upper limit of an UPI Lite payment transaction is set at Rs. 200, though the total limit of balance for the on-device wallet can be of up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI said.

Adding new funds to the UPI Lite account will only be allowed in online mode with additional factor authentication (AFA) or using UPI AutoPay.

Similar to the existing mobile wallets including Paytm, the balance available in UPI Lite will be non-interest bearing. Users will also not be required to enter the UPI PIN for making any transactions through the on-device wallet. However, NPCI does recommend users to have an app passcode or device authentication in place for using the UPI app.

NPCI also noted in its circular that a single user can have multiple UPI Lite balances — depending on the number of UPI apps they have to access one designated bank account.

While making transactions, the UPI Lite balance will be displayed on the home screen of the UPI app. The UPI app will also by default use UPI Lite balance for all transactions that are value of less than or equal to Rs. 200, excluding peer-to-peer collect request transactions, the payments body said.

Users will be given the ability to disable UPI Lite services at any point of time from their UPI apps. On disabling the wallet, the balance fund will be credited back to the user account in real time.

Transaction details of UPI Lite will be available on the transaction history page of the UPI app. The available balance will also be displayed to the user on the UPI app's home screen, according to NPCI.

Exact timeline on when we could see UPI Lite in action has not yet been revealed.

“Initially UPI Lite shall be launched as a pilot with multiple banks and app providers, and after a due comfort is achieved, the full-scale commercial launch with compliance timelines for on-boarding for the issuers and app providers shall be declared,” NPCI Chief of Product Kunal Kalawatia said in the circular.

Citing external research, NPCI said that 50 percent of total UPI transactions at present carries a transaction value of up to Rs. 200. This suggests that UPI Lite could gain some adoption following its launch.

NPCI is also aiming to reach the billion-a-day payments milestone within the next three to five years. The launch of UPI Lite is likely to play an important role in achieving that goal.

Earlier this month, RBI introduced a ‘123Pay' UPI service that is aimed to enable payments for over 40 crore feature phone users.

According to the details available publicly by NPCI, UPI logged 4.52 billion transactions worth Rs. 8,26,843 crore in February.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI Lite, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, UPI, Unified Payments Interface
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  2. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  6. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  9. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  2. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  3. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  4. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Max 100-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. PayPal Expands Payment Services to Help Ukrainian Citizens, Refugees
  8. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  9. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  10. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.