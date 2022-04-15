Technology News
loading

Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules

Uber said it remained committed to resuming operations in the long-term if the pricing tussle was resolved.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 April 2022 16:25 IST
Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules

Changes were aimed at maintaining competition, says regulator

Highlights
  • Fares doubled to 900 Tanzanian shillings (roughly Rs. 30) per kilometre
  • Maximum commission was set at 15 percent from the previous 33 percent
  • All providers except Uber had conformed to new regulations: Regulator

US ride-hailing giant Uber has suspended its services in Tanzania, saying government legislation that raises fares and cuts its commission made it difficult for it to operate.

Uber said it made the "difficult decision to pause operations" in the East African country from Thursday.

"The pricing order proposed by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) makes it challenging for platforms like Uber to continue to operate," Uber said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new regulations which come into effect this month, fares doubled to 900 Tanzanian shillings (roughly Rs. 30) per kilometre.

Meanwhile, maximum commission for the ride-hailing companies was set at 15 percent from the previous 33 percent.  

The transport regulator said the changes were aimed at maintaining competition and ensuring affordable taxis.

It defended the rules late Thursday, saying all providers save for Uber had conformed to the new regulations.

"We remind all the ride-hailing companies to abide by the rules and regulations of doing business in order to boost the economy," LATRA director general Gilliard Ngewe said in a statement.

Uber — founded in 2009 — arrived in Tanzania in 2016 and has capitalised in the country's low levels of personal car ownership and a lack of efficient mass transport system.

The San Francisco-based company said it remained committed to resuming operations in the long-term if the pricing tussle was resolved.

"We remain available to work with regulators on building a framework for technology to thrive, so that we can re-launch and provide a service loved by so many."

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras

Related Stories

Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  8. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  9. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  10. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  2. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  4. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  5. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  6. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  7. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features
  10. The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.