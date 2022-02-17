Technology News
Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them

Your overall Uber rating is based on the average from the last 500 trips.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 February 2022 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Uber Newsroom

Uber drivers were asked to give reasons for handing out fewer stars

  • Leaving a trail of mess was a reason for low ratings
  • Both Uber drivers and riders have the option to rate
  • Uber has also shared a few tips on how you can improve those ratings

Uber is now allowing its users to see how they are rated by their Uber drivers. The app-based cab aggregator says that riders can now see how those ratings are calculated. A breakdown of the ratings you receive from drivers after each trip — just like how you rate them — will now be available to all Uber users globally in the Privacy Center after they log in to their Uber accounts. You can access the numbers either by logging into your account online or through the Uber app.

“You'll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between,” Uber explains in an announcement published on its blog, which also details what affects the ratings riders receive from their drivers. From slamming the door to pick-up delays, the company has listed five main factors that make drivers stingy with their ratings.

Uber drivers were asked to give reasons for handing out fewer stars. Leaving a trail of mess and not wearing the seat belt were the top two reasons on the list. The third most popular reason for drivers to cut down a rider's rating was making them wait. Disrespectful behaviour towards the driver was quoted as another reason that hugely affected a customer's rating. And the fifth reason on the list was slamming the door of the vehicle that often made drivers deduct stars.

If you want to know about your ratings as an Uber user, here's how you can check it on the app:

  1. Go to the Settings menu on the Uber app. Tap Privacy and then Privacy Center.
  2. Swipe to the right to see the “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile. Click on it.
  3. Scroll down to the “Browse your data” section. Tap on “View my ratings” to see the rating breakdown.

Both Uber drivers and riders have the option to rate one to five stars on any trip. The rating is calculated as the average rating of your last 500 trips.

Uber has also shared a few tips on how you can improve those ratings. Among the top things to remember are to be ready before the vehicle arrives, buckle up when you enter, be respectful in your conversations, don't leave a mess behind when you're ready to exit, and, most importantly, don't slam the door.

