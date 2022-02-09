Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike

Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike

Uber wants riders to get in the habit of always buckling up.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2022 14:02 IST
Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike

Photo Credit: Reuters

80 percent of people surveyed do not always buckle up, says NHTSA

Highlights
  • NHTSA praises Uber for taking seat belt safety seriously
  • 90.4 percent of adult front-seat passengers wore seat belts in 2021
  • 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2019

Ride-sharing company Uber plans to begin reminding passengers to wear seat belts by pinging driver phones and sending riders messages amid a spike in US traffic deaths.

Uber told Reuters its new feature that launches on Tuesday aims to alert riders to buckle up via a distinctive chime from the driver's phone and a simultaneous push notification to the rider's phone.

"The intent is really just to help remind riders that they should be buckling up - every seat, every time," said Kristin Smith, Uber's head of Global Road Safety Policy, who added the chime "sounds kind of like an airplane seat belt reminder."

Uber wants riders to get in the habit of always buckling up. It plans to send riders push notifications at the start of their next five trips and then periodically thereafter.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) estimated that US traffic deaths climbed 12 percent through the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720 - the highest number killed on American roads in that period since 2006.

NHTSA estimates 90.4 percent of adult front-seat passengers wore seat belts in 2021, but studies have suggested back-seat passengers wear seat belts at lower rates.

The agency said previously of 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2019, 47 percent were not wearing seat belts.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found previously about 80 percent of people surveyed do not always buckle up during short trips or when traveling by taxi or ride-hailing service.

Mark Chung, vice president of roadway practice at the National Safety Council, noted that since 1975 seat belts are estimated to have saved more than 374,000 lives on US roads. He praised Uber for "taking seat belt safety seriously with this new feature."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Uber Taxi, National Highway Traffic Safety, NHTSA
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report

Related Stories

Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.