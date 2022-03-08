Technology News
  • Uber Rides Strong Demand, Delivery Growth to Raise Q1 Profit Forecast

During the peak of the pandemic, Uber's delivery business thrived as consumers became more dependent on ordering food and groceries online.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 March 2022 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Uber shares rose about 5 percent in premarket trading

Highlights
  • Uber says users are booking rides for travel, commuting or nightlife
  • Uber's delivery business thrived during the peak of the pandemic
  • Gross delivery bookings reached an all-time high in February, Uber said

Uber raised its outlook for first-quarter core profit on Monday, as its ride hailing business was recovering faster than expected on the back of a surge in airport rides and an increase in the number of offices being reopened. The company also said customers continued to order food at a high rate in February. Shares of the ride hailing company rose about 5 percent in premarket trading, with its smaller peer Lyft also seeing a gain.

Uber said in a filing it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of $130 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crore) to $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,150 crore) in the first three months of the year, up from $100 million (roughly Rs. 770 crore) to $130 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crore) it previously projected.

"Our mobility business is bouncing back from Omicron much faster than we expected," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said. He said consumers were eager to book rides for travel, commuting or nightlife.

Khosrowshahi said gross bookings for airports, which are among the most profitable routes for Uber, were up over 50 percent month-on-month in February and headed to be one of the strongest ever in the upcoming travel season.

Several companies are also bringing staff back to offices over two years after the pandemic forced many to shift to working from home.

During the peak of the pandemic, Uber's delivery business thrived as consumers became more dependent on ordering food and groceries online.

Ride-hail trips in February remain only 10 percent below pre-pandemic 2019 levels in the same month, Uber said. February mobility gross bookings had recovered to 95 percent compared with February 2019.

On the delivery side, gross bookings reached an all-time high in February, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

