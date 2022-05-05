Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride Share Business

Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business

Uber noted that quarterly revenue from its rides unit doubled compared to same period last year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 May 2022 14:05 IST
Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business

Quarterly revenue at Uber's rides unit nearly tripled year on year to $2.5 billion

Highlights
  • Uber logged a net loss of $5.9 billion (roughly Rs. 44,983 crore)
  • Lyft lost $196.9 million in Q1 due to stock compensation for employees
  • The loss was a result of fall in the value of investments in businesses

Uber shares skidded Wednesday after the company said it was hit with a big loss in the first three months of this year despite a rebound in its ride-share business.

Quarterly revenue at Uber's rides unit nearly tripled year on year to $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 19,066 crore), topping the sum taken in from its food-delivery service for the first time since the pandemic prompted a boom in people ordering meals in. But despite overall revenue more than doubling compared to the same period last year, Uber logged a net loss of $5.9 billion (roughly Rs. 44,983 crore).

The loss was due almost entirely to revaluation of its stakes in Grab and Didi in Asia and autonomous driving technology enterprise Aurora in the United States, the earnings report said.

"After two years of persistent and sometimes unpredictable impact across our business, our (first quarter) results resoundingly affirm that we're on a strong path emerging out of the pandemic," Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on an earnings call.

Uber rival Lyft reported its earnings a day earlier, saying ridership was soft in January due to the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but that demand rebounded sharply the following two months.

Lyft said it lost $196.9 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore) in the first quarter, most of which was due to stock compensation for employees.

Both companies told analysts they expect to have to invest in keeping drivers on the platform in the face of rising fuel prices and continued concerns about the pandemic.

Uber shares were down more than seven percent in midday trading while Lyft shares plunged more than 31 percent due to expectations it will spend more and bring in less in the months ahead.

"Lyft is spending money like a 1980s rock star and this will have a violent negative reaction from investors in an already jittery market," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said after the earnings were released.

"This quagmire of spending to get drivers back onto the platform is a necessary evil to propel the Lyft story into its next stage of growth."

Uber saw revenue climb 44 percent to $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 19,060 crore) at its Eats meal delivery service when compared with the same period a year ago, and said its Freight platform connecting truckers with loads posted its first profitable quarter.

Uber has been pursuing a strategy of becoming a mobile app hub for transportation options and enticing people using it for rides to also order meal deliveries and vice versa.

"We believe that Uber is better positioned than peers to take advantage of the ridesharing recovery," said CFRA senior equity analyst Angelo Zino, noting partnerships such as an alliance with New York taxi drivers.

"Although uncertainties about the trajectory of the consumer/travel spend temper our outlook, we like Uber's multi-app platform strategy."

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Lyft, Didi, Grab
Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2, Vienna Tipped to Launch Soon: Here Are All the Details

Related Stories

Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  3. OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. JBL Tune 130NC, JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro Officially Launching in China in May
  2. Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business
  3. Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2, Vienna Tipped to Launch Soon: Here Are All the Details
  4. Apple Stops Accepting Debit, Credit Cards for Subscriptions, App Purchases in India
  5. WhatsApp Updates Upcoming Feature That Will Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone: Report
  6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost
  7. California Governor Signs Executive Order to Craft Regulations for Cryptocurrency
  8. Coinbase NFT Marketplace Now Open for All Users, Still in Beta
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Slows Down Hiring, Freezes Recruitment for the Year
  10. OnePlus Ace Allegedly Facing Heating Issues, Company Says It's Normal: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.