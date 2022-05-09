Technology News
loading

Uber Said to Cut Marketing Costs, Slow Down Hiring: Report

Uber's change in strategy is reportedly a necessary response to the "seismic shift" in investor sentiment.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 May 2022 16:53 IST
Uber Said to Cut Marketing Costs, Slow Down Hiring: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Last week, Uber reported a $5.9 billion net loss in Q1 2022

Highlights
  • Uber is the latest company to rein in costs for a lean investment model
  • It will now focus on achieving profitability on a free cash flow basis
  • Uber said last week its driver base is at a post-pandemic high

Uber will scale back hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a letter from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta said last week it would slow down the growth of its workforce.

Khosrowshahi said Uber's change in strategy was a necessary response to the "seismic shift" in investor sentiment, according to the CNBC report.

"The least efficient marketing and incentive spend will be pulled back. We will treat hiring as a privilege and be deliberate about when and where we add headcount," the report quoted Khosrowshahi as saying.

Uber said last week its driver base is at a post-pandemic high, and the company expects this to continue without significant incentive investments, a sharp contrast to rival Lyft which has said it needs to spend more for labor.

The company will now focus on achieving profitability on a free cash flow basis, rather than adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, according to the CNBC report.

The ride hailing giant expects to generate "meaningful positive cash flows" for the full year, according to its latest earnings report.

Khosrowshahi added in his letter that Uber's food delivery and freight businesses need to grow faster, the CNBC report added.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Hands-On Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Vi Rs. 82 Prepaid Add-On Pack With SonyLIV Premium Subscription for 28 Days Launched

Related Stories

Uber Said to Cut Marketing Costs, Slow Down Hiring: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  8. Bumble App Gets New Profile Design and Matchmaking Algorithm
  9. Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App, Daily Readiness Score, and More
  10. Google Photos Could Get ‘Filter’ Option for Easy Gallery Searches
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount via Amazon India, Flipkart
  2. Elon Musk to Meet EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton Today to Discuss Free Speech, Global Supply Chain Issues
  3. India Smartphone Shipments Decline for Third Quarter in a Row, Xiaomi Retains Leadership: IDC
  4. OnePlus 10R Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.03 in India, Fixes Always-on Display Issues, More
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch
  6. US Said to Ramp Up Kaspersky Security Probe Amid Fears of Cyberattack During Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War
  7. India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea
  8. Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto
  9. Ola, Uber, Other Cab Aggregators to Meet Government Over Unfair Trade Practices
  10. Google Forms Web 3 Team to Help Developers of Next-Gen Apps With Necessary Infrastructure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.