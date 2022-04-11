Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly

UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly

The verified Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh government has over 2.7 million followers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 April 2022 17:56 IST
UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UPGovt

Twitter handles of the Uttar Pradesh government and the state information department have been restored

Highlights
  • The @InfoUPFactCheck handle is followed by over 24,000 people
  • The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers
  • Twitter handle of the Government of UP was hacked for around 10 minutes

Twitter handles of the Uttar Pradesh government and the state information department were hacked briefly on Monday, officials said.

Both the accounts have been restored.

The verified Twitter handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh (@UPGovt), which has 2.7 million followers, was hacked for around 10 minutes, a senior official told PTI.

A fact check Twitter handle operated by the information department - @InfoUPFactCheck - was also hacked.

The @InfoUPFactCheck handle is followed by over 24,000 people.

In the early hours of Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," a senior official had told PTI.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

Last week, the Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was also hacked briefly. The hackers managed to replace the profile picture of the account with a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets before the handle was recovered. The UP CMO Twitter account has over 40 lakh followers. The Uttar Pradesh government said in a Tweet that strict action will be taken against those responsible after the investigation. A case was registered against unknown persons under the IT Act, said Triveni Singh, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, UP Government, Uttar Pradesh
Ericsson Suspends All Russia Operations Indefinitely Over War in Ukraine
AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects

Related Stories

UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: All You Need to Know
  9. Twitter Handles of UP Government, State Information Department Hacked Briefly
  10. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  2. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  3. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
  4. AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects
  5. UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly
  6. Ericsson Suspends All Russia Operations Indefinitely Over War in Ukraine
  7. W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists
  8. Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  9. Binance Scores Operational Permits in Abu Dhabi, Will Work as Broker-Dealer in Digital Assets
  10. IMF Study Reveals Illicit Use of Crypto More Prevalent in Corrupt Nations, Weaker Economies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.