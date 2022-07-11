Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 

Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 

Elon Musk announced the termination of a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 420000 crore) Twitter purchase deal earlier on Saturday. 

By ANI | Updated: 11 July 2022 10:42 IST
Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 

Twitter is contemplating legal action against Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO

Highlights
  • Twitter contemplating legal action against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
  • Twitter has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell to sue Musk
  • Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week

Twitter is contemplating legal action against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his decision to terminate a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 420000 crore) takeover deal.

As per The Hill, the microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk.

Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week. Meanwhile, Musk is being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

On Saturday, Bret Taylor, Twitter's chairman said, "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

Musk announced the termination of a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 420000 crore) Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk's team to Twitter earlier on Saturday.

Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. The Tesla CEO's team strongly believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 percent, according to the letter.

"As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said on Friday. "

"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Musk's original requests."

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion (roughly Rs. 420000 crore). However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 percent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

Musk alleged that Twitter is "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights" as outlined by the deal, CNN reported, citing the letter he sent to Twitter's head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde.

Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5 percent of the platform's active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart, Sullivan
Adani Group to Compete With Rival Mukesh Ambani’s Jio in 5G Spectrum Auction, Aims to Set Up Private Network

Related Stories

Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  2. Adani Group to Participate in 5G Spectrum Auction to Set Up Private Network
  3. Realme C35 6GB+128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs. 15,999
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  7. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  9. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
  10. Asus Zenfone 9 Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Promo Video
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
  2. Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 
  3. Adani Group to Compete With Rival Mukesh Ambani’s Jio in 5G Spectrum Auction, Aims to Set Up Private Network
  4. Elon Musk Said to Avoid Discussing Collapsed Twitter Deal at Sun Valley, Mentions Bots Issue
  5. Supermassive Black Holes Formed in Rare Regions of Gas Behind the Earliest Quasars: Study
  6. Xiaomi 12 Lite to Come in at Least Four Colour Variants Including Pink, Purple: Details
  7. Security Expert Reveals He Broke Into Datacenter via "Piss Corridor"
  8. US President Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order to Protect Privacy After Abortion Ruling
  9. Scientists Find Out Why Some Distant Planets Have Clouds of Sands in Their Atmosphere
  10. Tata Consultancy Services Reports Revenue Increase of 16.7 Percent YoY to Rs 52,758 Crore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.