Twitter Search Subscribe Feature Reportedly in Testing, Will Send Notifications for Search Queries

The Search Subscribe feature was spotted in testing in the latest Twitter Alpha build.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 June 2022 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Search Subscribe feature on Twitter is currently under testing phase

Highlights
  • Search Subscribe feature spotted in latest Twitter Alpha build
  • Users can reportedly subscribe to search results through Search Subscribe
  • Twitter has not confirmed the release of Search Subscribe feature yet

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature called Search Subscribe for its users. This feature will allow users to receive notifications for the new tweets that match a particular search term on the platform. Search Subscribe feature will likely put Twitter's bell notification icon next to the search box option on the app. The feature is currently in testing as per a report and is only showing up in the latest Twitter Alpha build. It's not known when this feature will reach all the users officially.

The Search Subscribe feature was spotted by an Android developer Dylan Roussel who shared the information through a tweet on Twitter. The Twitter user claims that the microblogging social media platform is testing a new feature called Search Subscribe, where users can subscribe to search results in order to receive notifications for tweets about their search query.

Through this feature, users will be able to see a bell icon placed next to the search bar on the Twitter app. After tapping it, they will be informed that "you're subscribed to receive push notifications for Tweets about” the query users have searched for.

As mentioned above, there is no official announcement on if or when this feature may roll out in an official manner to all the users. As per a report by 9to5Google, the feature was spotted in the latest version of Twitter Alpha by the Twitter user. The feature was also forcibly enabled, which offered a glance at how it works.

On the other hand, Twitter has recently rolled out its new feature called Circle. This feature allows users to send tweets to a specific group of people whom they want to include in a Circle rather than all of their friends on the platform. Users can include up to 150 people in their Circle, according to the company.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
