Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab

Twitter may soon get a dedicated tab for Podcasts. The microblogging platform is reportedly working on a new Podcast tab. The upcoming feature is expected to be indicated by a microphone icon on the Twitter mobile app, placed in the bottom menu bar. Tapping the button will likely lead to a new Podcasts page. The development comes a few months after the company introduced a Podcast-like feature on Twitter Spaces that allows users to listen to a recording of the discussions on the platform. Listeners and hosts can reach out to a wider audience with recordings of Spaces.

A dedicated tab on the Twitter app for Podcasts was spotted by known reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the feature being tested as well. The screenshot shows a microphone icon on the Twitter app's bottom menu bar, which appears to lead to a page titled Podcasts. The feature isn't available to public users yet. Twitter seems to be building the tab for Spaces in order to organise all recordings to a separate tab.

Twitter unveiled Spaces in 2020 to compete directly with Clubhouse. It was initially limited to only iOS users and expanded to Android platforms in March last year. Since then, the microblogging website has been adding many new features to Spaces. Twitter rolled out a feature that allows everybody to listen to Spaces audio via direct links in November last year. It lets users share direct links to their Spaces with others, and the invitees can attend the audio session via the Web without being logged into the platform.

In December, Twitter allowed all android, iOS, and Web users to listen to a recording of the discussions on Spaces. Hosts on Android and iOS can now record their Spaces by tapping the Record Space option