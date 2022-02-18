Twitter has introduced a pinned conversations feature for its Direct Messages (DM) service on iOS, Android, and the Web, allowing users to pin chats to the top of their inbox. Pinning conversations keeps them at the top of the chat list, even if newer messages from other chats are received. The feature was previously part of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription service that grants exclusive access to new features before they are rolled out to other users.

The microblogging service announced on Friday that users can now pin up to six conversations at the top of their DM inbox on Android and iOS devices, as well as the Twitter for Web.

Gadgets 360 tested the feature and found that pinning a conversation on one device will simultaneously bring it to the top on other devices. Pinning a chat will move it into a separate section called Pinned conversations while the other chats are listed under All conversations.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Twitter will also allow users to pin a group chat to the top, which can make it easier to find a chat with more than one user, especially if you have a very crowded (or active) inbox. However, tapping the share button to send a tweet via DM will not show pinned conversations at the top — Twitter appears to have retained the chronological order of chats for this menu.

Pinned conversations is a common feature found across several popular messaging apps — WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Google's and Apple's Messages apps, and Facebook Messenger all offer the ability to pin conversations to the top of a user's chat list. The microblogging service is the last among these services to introduce the feature, and it comes shortly after it acquired Slack competitor Quill in December, to help it improve its messaging tools.

Last year, Twitter introduced a Labs section to grant early access to Twitter Blue subscribers, allowing users to try out new features before they were rolled out to other users. Pinned conversations on iOS and longer uploads on desktop were the first two features to be tested as part of Twitter Blue Labs. The company's help currently center lists longer video uploads and NFT (Non-fungible token) profile pictures as features available to test with Twitter Blue Labs, which could roll out to all users at a future date.