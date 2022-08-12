Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say

Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say

Twitter said it has taken numerous steps in recent months to "elevate reliable resources" about primaries and voting processes.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2022 10:00 IST
Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter said a test saw a decline in users retweeting, liking, replying to misleading content

Highlights
  • Twitter is in a legal battle with legal battle with Elon Musk
  • Applying label to a tweet also means it is not recommended to more users
  • Musk says tweets should only be removed if there is illegal content

Twitter on Thursday set out a plan to combat the spread of election misinformation that revives previous strategies, but civil and voting rights experts said it would fall short of what is needed to prepare for the upcoming US midterm elections.

The social media company said it will apply its civic integrity policy, introduced in 2018, to the November 8 midterms, when numerous US Senate and House of Representatives seats will be up for election. The policy relies on labelling or removing posts with misleading content, focused on messages intended to stop voting or claims intended to undermine public confidence in an election.

In a statement, Twitter said it has taken numerous steps in recent months to "elevate reliable resources" about primaries and voting processes. Applying a label to a tweet also means the content is not recommended or distributed to more users.

The San Francisco-based company is currently in a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk over his attempt to walk away from his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) deal to acquire Twitter.

Musk has called himself a "free speech absolutist," and has said Twitter posts should only be removed if there is illegal content, a view supported by many in the tech industry.

But civil rights and online misinformation experts have long accused social media and tech platforms of not doing enough to prevent the spread of false content, including the idea that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.

They warn that misinformation could be an even greater challenge this year, as candidates who question the 2020 election are running for office, and divisive rhetoric is spreading following an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week.

"We're seeing the same patterns playing out," said Evan Feeney, deputy senior campaign director at Color of Change, which advocates for the rights of Black Americans.

In the blog post, Twitter said a test of redesigned labels saw a decline in users' retweeting, liking, and replying to misleading content.

Researchers say Twitter and other platforms have a spotty record in consistently labelling such content.

In a paper published last month, Stanford University researchers examined a sample of posts on Twitter and Meta's Facebook that altogether contained 78 misleading claims about the 2020 election. They found that Twitter and Facebook consistently applied labels to only about 70 percent of the claims.

In a statement, Twitter said it has taken numerous steps in recent months to "elevate reliable resources" about primaries and voting processes.

Twitter's efforts to fight misinformation during the midterms will include information prompts to debunk falsehoods before they spread widely online.

More emphasis should be placed on removing false and misleading posts, said Yosef Getachew, media and democracy program director at nonpartisan group Common Cause.

"Pointing them to other sources isn't enough," he said.

Experts also questioned Twitter's practice of leaving up some tweets from world leaders in the name of public interest.

"Twitter has a responsibility and ability to stop misinformation at the source," Feeney said, saying that world leaders and politicians should face a higher standard for what they tweet.

Twitter leads the industry in releasing data on how its efforts to intervene against misinformation are working, said Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School who studies online speech regulation.

Yet more than a year after soliciting public input on what the company should do when a world leader violates its rules, Twitter has not provided an update, she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: Report
Apple Said to Be Expecting to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows

Related Stories

Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  4. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
  5. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  7. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts August 16
  10. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Boss Lee Jae-Yong Receives Presidential Pardon in Bribery, Embezzlement Cases
  2. Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Upgrade May Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Here’s What We Know
  3. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Trailer Revealed: FUT Moments Mode, Crossplay, and More
  4. US Lawmakers Question Federal Regulator About Tesla Crashes, Safety Probes
  5. Apple Said to Be Expecting to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows
  6. Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say
  7. NASA's First Set of Small Satellites for SunRISE Mission Ready to Detect, Track Hazardous Space Weather Events
  8. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: Report
  9. BlackRock Announces Spot Bitcoin Private Trust for US Clients: All Details
  10. iQoo Z6 5G Variant in Development, Could Feature 80W Fast Charging Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.