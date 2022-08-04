Twitter has announced that its Location Spotlight feature for businesses is rolling out to users globally. The feature was previously available to users in specific regions in June this year. It is accessible to users with a professional account on Twitter, and allows Business account holders to display their business address, hours of operation, and contact information so that potential customers can get in touch with the business. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on an updated version of Twitter Spaces.

The microblogging platform announced on Thursday that it is has rolled out the Location Spotlight for Twitter Business accounts to users around the world. In June, the company had announced the release of this feature in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Location Spotlight allows business accounts on Twitter to display the location of their business, hours of operation, and contact information directly on their account. According to Twitter, this will allow potential customers to conveniently reach out to the businesses via phone, text, email, and Twitter Direct Message.

???? We're going global! Now, any professional around the world can add a Location Spotlight to their profile to help customers find their biz location and get in touch faster. And☝️it has a new Google Maps integration to help customers with directions. pic.twitter.com/Uw5oLdJWXU — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) August 4, 2022

In a blog post, Twitter has also highlighted new features that will likely make their way to the microblogging website. According to the company, it will be introducing the Professional Home feature as a centralised resource hub within Twitter for Professionals experience. Users will be able to track their performance and discover product offerings with the Professional Home. The feature will be accessible to users globally in the coming weeks.

Twitter also plans to test and release a few additional profile spotlights this year. It will also be offering, starting this month, a monthly workshop series created by Twitter Flight School called Taking Care of Business. According to the company, this will help professionals to get a better understanding of the products and offerings available. Twitter will be rolling out “10 a la carte courses” on Twitter Flight School as #TweetLikeAPro on-demand courses.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the competitive intelligence firm called Watchful has shared some screenshots that suggest that Twitter might be working on updating Spaces, its audio chat rooms feature. The company reportedly confirmed to the publication that it is working on a new experiment for the Twitter Spaces tab in the app.

The company is yet to reveal any further details of the planned changes to Spaces, but called the alleged screenshots outdated and inaccurate, as per the report. Twitter said that the screenshots only show “an initial version” of the new experience on Twitter Spaces. The updated version of Spaces is said to be building on the support for Topics to better group different Twitter Spaces together, according to the report.