Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details

Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details

Twitter is also said to be working on updating its Spaces audio chat room feature.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 4 August 2022 22:11 IST
Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter also plans to test and release a few additional profile spotlights this year

Highlights
  • Twitter Location Spotlight was first revealed in June
  • The feature will help customers contact businesses
  • Twitter could be working to revamp its Spaces feature

Twitter has announced that its Location Spotlight feature for businesses is rolling out to users globally. The feature was previously available to users in specific regions in June this year. It is accessible to users with a professional account on Twitter, and allows Business account holders to display their business address, hours of operation, and contact information so that potential customers can get in touch with the business. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on an updated version of Twitter Spaces.

The microblogging platform announced on Thursday that it is has rolled out the Location Spotlight for Twitter Business accounts to users around the world. In June, the company had announced the release of this feature in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Location Spotlight allows business accounts on Twitter to display the location of their business, hours of operation, and contact information directly on their account. According to Twitter, this will allow potential customers to conveniently reach out to the businesses via phone, text, email, and Twitter Direct Message.

In a blog post, Twitter has also highlighted new features that will likely make their way to the microblogging website. According to the company, it will be introducing the Professional Home feature as a centralised resource hub within Twitter for Professionals experience. Users will be able to track their performance and discover product offerings with the Professional Home. The feature will be accessible to users globally in the coming weeks.

Twitter also plans to test and release a few additional profile spotlights this year. It will also be offering, starting this month, a monthly workshop series created by Twitter Flight School called Taking Care of Business. According to the company, this will help professionals to get a better understanding of the products and offerings available. Twitter will be rolling out “10 a la carte courses” on Twitter Flight School as #TweetLikeAPro on-demand courses.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the competitive intelligence firm called Watchful has shared some screenshots that suggest that Twitter might be working on updating Spaces, its audio chat rooms feature. The company reportedly confirmed to the publication that it is working on a new experiment for the Twitter Spaces tab in the app.

The company is yet to reveal any further details of the planned changes to Spaces, but called the alleged screenshots outdated and inaccurate, as per the report. Twitter said that the screenshots only show “an initial version” of the new experience on Twitter Spaces. The updated version of Spaces is said to be building on the support for Topics to better group different Twitter Spaces together, according to the report.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Spaces, Twitter Location Spotlight
Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says

Related Stories

Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy After Father’s Accident, Firm Responds
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  4. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  6. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  8. Amazon Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  10. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Announces First-Ever Bond Offering Amid Push to Invest in Virtual Reality Projects
  2. Coinbase Inks Deal to Provide Crypto Services for BlackRock Clients, Shares Soar
  3. Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says
  5. Young Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy to Support Family After Father’s Accident, Zomato Responds
  6. The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know
  7. Intel, Italy Said to Be Close to Clinching $5 Billion Deal for Chip Factory: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Crossbeats Ignite Grande With Ultra-HD LTPS Display Launched in India
  10. Chinese Municipal Bank Issues First E-CNY Loan to Manufacturing Unit as Part of Digital Yuan Expansion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.