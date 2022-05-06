Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Co Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022

Block posted operating earnings of $195 million, beating Wall Street average expectation of $136 million.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 May 2022 10:47 IST
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cash app

Block's shares rose 10 percent in extended trading

Highlights
  • Block offers merchant payment services, and a cash app
  • The company acquired Australia's Afterpay during the quarter
  • Afterpay contributed $92 million to the first quarter's gross profit

Block, the fintech firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, said on Thursday it had not seen a decline in overall consumer spending through April, after reporting a first-quarter operating profit that topped Wall Street targets.

Block's shares rose 10 percent in extended trading even though the company, formerly known as Square, reported a lower-than-anticipated adjusted profit as demand for bitcoin weakened due to a decline in cryptocurrency prices.

The company, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade the cryptocurrency, closed its $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,22,270 crore) acquisition of Australian buy-now-pay-later pioneer Afterpay Ltd during the quarter.

The deal created a transaction giant that competes with banks and tech firms in the financial sector's fastest-growing business.

Afterpay contributed $92 million (roughly Rs. 705 crore) to the first quarter's gross profit, which was recorded under the Square and Cash app units. That helped Cash App — a service that lets individuals send payments including in bitcoin — post a 26 percent jump in gross profit.

"We expect Cash App and Square to sequentially grow gross profit each quarter throughout the year, even excluding Afterpay, assuming the macroeconomic environment remains stable," Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said.

"Through April, we have not yet seen a deterioration in overall consumer spending," she said, adding that Afterpay's gross merchandise value — the value of all goods sold — was expected to rise 15 percent in April.

Block posted operating earnings, known as adjusted EBITDA, of $195 million (roughly Rs. 1,495 crore), ahead of the Wall Street average expectation of $136 million (roughly Rs. 1,042 crore), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the three months ended March 31, revenue fell 22 percent to $3.96 billion (roughly Rs. 30,356 crore). The company earned an adjusted profit of 18 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 21 cents.

The company's bitcoin revenue halved to $1.73 billion (roughly Rs. 13,261 crore), hit by a drop in interest from retail traders as prices of the cryptocurrency retreated after a sharp rally last year that was fueled by its rising acceptance in the mainstream.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jack Dorsey, Block
Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming
House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Promises Fire, Blood, and Dragons

Related Stories

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  5. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  10. All You Need to Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Open with Losses as US Mulls More Rate Hikes
  2. WhatsApp Reactions Start Rolling Out, Bigger File Size, Expanded Group Limit Coming Soon
  3. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Promises Fire, Blood, and Dragons
  5. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022
  6. Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming
  7. Elon Musk's $44 Billion Twitter Buyout Reportedly Faces US Antitrust Review
  8. Elon Musk Said to Become Temporary Twitter CEO After Takeover
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim Laptop Lineup Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  10. MIT Researchers May Have Detected Rare ‘Black Widow’ System 3,000 Light-Years From Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.