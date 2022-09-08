Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details

Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details

Twitter also announced support for LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 20:36 IST
Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter users on iOS have been able to share tweets to Instagram stories since June 2021

Highlights
  • Twitter users on Android don't need to screenshot tweets for Instagram
  • Tweets shared to Instagram Stories do not allow interaction
  • Twitter first brought sharing tweets to Instagram on iOS back in 2021

Twitter on Thursday announced that it has added support for sharing tweets directly to Instagram Stories and Snapchat. The ability to quickly "post" a tweet to Instagram was first introduced on iOS last year. Twitter users on Android can directly select a tweet to share to their stories on the popular photo and video sharing service, without taking a screenshot, which could help reduce clutter on their smartphones. The microblogging service also announced support for LinkedIn sharing on both Android and iOS on Thursday. 

On Thursday, Twitter announced that users on Android can now share tweets directly to Instagram and Snapchat. Users who have updated to the latest version can click on the share button, then tap on the Instagram icon, to share a tweet to their Instagram Stories.  

After sharing a tweet to Instagram, users can move the tweet around, rotate it, or change the size to improve visibility of certain content. They can then share it as a story, or send it to individual users or a group.

However, just like on iOS, neither the person sharing the tweet to their Instagram Stories nor people who view it, will be able to tap it or interact with it in any way. This means users won't be able to view replies to the tweet, unless the person who shared the tweet also shared a link on their Instagram Stories.

Just as Twitter doesn't allow users to retweet any tweets posted by a protected account, the feature will not allow users to share protected tweets to Instagram Stories or Snapchat, likely in order to protect the privacy of users on the microblogging service. 

It is worth noting that the ability to share tweets to Instagram on Android comes over a year it was introduced on Twitter for iOS. Users have been able to post tweets from their timeline to their Instagram Stories since June 2021. 

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Instagram, Instagram Stories
The Good Wife Teaser Trailer: Kajol Leads Hotstar’s Indian Remake of the American Political Drama Series

Related Stories

Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  3. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Max Slightly Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max: Details
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Stake to Be Acquired by Government When Share Price Reaches Rs. 10 or Higher: Report
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal
  3. Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details
  4. The Good Wife Teaser Trailer: Kajol Leads Hotstar’s Indian Remake of the American Political Drama Series
  5. Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report
  6. Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. HIVE Blockchain to Consider Mining Other GPU Mineable Coins After Ethereum's 'Merge' Event
  8. OnePlus Tipped to Launch Next-Generation Phone at the End of 2022; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  10. Aar Ya Paar Teaser Trailer: Hotstar Series Follows a Tribal Man Turned Hitman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.