Technology News
loading

Twitter Users Can Now Record GIFs From iOS App's Camera

It is unclear if or when the feature might be coming to Android.

By ANI | Updated: 23 March 2022 10:20 IST
Twitter Users Can Now Record GIFs From iOS App's Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter

Like most GIFs in tweets, there doesn't appear to be a way to easily share them off the platform

Highlights
  • New feature could be a useful way to share short clips to the timeline
  • Twitter only shows the option to "Copy Gif Address"
  • No option to save a GIF to your computer or phone

Twitter has rolled a feature that allows you to make GIFs right from the in-app camera on iOS.

The new feature could be a useful way to share short clips to your timeline without having to upload a full video.

It is unclear if or when the feature might be coming to Android.

Recording the GIF is easy. In the iOS app, hit the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to be on the GIF mode, and press and hold the record button.

Like most GIFs in tweets, there doesn't appear to be a way to easily share them off the platform. If you right-click the GIF, Twitter only shows the option to "Copy Gif Address" — there's no option to save a GIF to your computer or phone.

The feature is only available on iOS right now.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, iOS, Twitter for iOS, Twitter GIF
Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022

Related Stories

Twitter Users Can Now Record GIFs From iOS App's Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  3. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Moto G 5G (2022) Concept Renders Surface; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  9. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  10. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Users Can Now Record GIFs From iOS App's Camera
  2. Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022
  4. Apple Watch Series 3 Tipped to Be Discontinued in Q3 2022 With the Release of watchOS 9: Kuo
  5. Apple, WiLAN Sign Patent Licence Agreement Settling Disputes
  6. Okta Authentication Firm Probes Report of Digital Breach
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 to Cost Under Rs. 10,000, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  9. MacBook Air With M2 Said to Be Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Again, May Not Come With a Charger in the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.