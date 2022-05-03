Technology News
  • Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible

Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible

Twitter may also indicate whether a tweet is “original version” or the “edited version”.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2022 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter Edit button is said to convert video into an image

Highlights
  • Edit button could be accessed in the menu denoted by three dots
  • It seems the is currently being tested on the web version
  • The button could be available to Twitter Blue users

Twitter Edit button has been spotted once again. A seemingly uncooked version of the edit button suggests that Twitter users can not only edit words but can also change tweets entirely along with the media content shared in it. Furthermore, there are also screenshots that show how an edited tweet and an old tweet edit look like on Twitter Web App. The edit button for Twitter previously spotted was also on the web interface. The Edit Tweet option in both the developments is shown to be located in the three-dot menu.

In a series of tweets posted online, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong showed how an uncooked version of the Twitter edit button works. A short clip posted by Wong shows that users can click the three dots, select “Edit Tweet” in the drop-down context menu, and edit a tweet. However, she says that the current unreleased version of Edit Tweet reuploads media (images, videos, GIFs, etc.) instead of reusing them. The engineer says that the video is turned into an image which could be a case of “mishandling media”.

Additionally, in a reply to a question, Wong confirmed that this could also mean users can replace the media while editing the tweet.

The previous look at the Twitter Edit Button, spotted on the web interface by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, suggested a similar working. The button will make its way to Twitter Blue users in the coming months.

twitter edit button jane wong intext Twitter edit button

This is how an edited tweet as well as an old tweet edit is expected to look
Photo Credit: Twitter

Furthermore, in two separate tweets, she shows how an edited tweet as well as an old tweet edit is expected to look like on Twitter Web App. In the case of how an edited tweet looks like, there will be an “Edited” clickable link next to the timestamp. It is assumed to show all the previous versions of that tweet. In the second case, Twitter will tip users about an old, unedited version of the tweet by mentioning “There's a new version of this Tweet” under the original tweet.

Wong explained this by an example (via The Verge). Remember Donald Trump's “covefe” tweet? So Trump's original tweet “covefe” will get ID #1. Now assuming Trump makes an edit in the tweet making it “coffee”, the edited tweet (technically a new tweet) gets ID #2. The new tweet will show “Edited” clickable button beside timestamp, and if you have opened/ embedded the original tweet (#1) tweet, it will show “There's a new version of this Tweet” indicator.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Edit Button, Twitter Blue
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Says it Expects 40 Percent Share in Premium Mobile Segment in H1 2022 in India
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch

