Twitter Edit button has been spotted once again. A seemingly uncooked version of the edit button suggests that Twitter users can not only edit words but can also change tweets entirely along with the media content shared in it. Furthermore, there are also screenshots that show how an edited tweet and an old tweet edit look like on Twitter Web App. The edit button for Twitter previously spotted was also on the web interface. The Edit Tweet option in both the developments is shown to be located in the three-dot menu.

In a series of tweets posted online, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong showed how an uncooked version of the Twitter edit button works. A short clip posted by Wong shows that users can click the three dots, select “Edit Tweet” in the drop-down context menu, and edit a tweet. However, she says that the current unreleased version of Edit Tweet reuploads media (images, videos, GIFs, etc.) instead of reusing them. The engineer says that the video is turned into an image which could be a case of “mishandling media”.

the current unreleased version of Edit Tweet reuploads media (images, videos, GIFs, etc) instead of reusing them. an inefficient use of the bandwidth and media processing power, might be lossy too. plus it turns my video into an image (mishandling media type) pic.twitter.com/HjoIA0CZhO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2022

Additionally, in a reply to a question, Wong confirmed that this could also mean users can replace the media while editing the tweet.

The previous look at the Twitter Edit Button, spotted on the web interface by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, suggested a similar working. The button will make its way to Twitter Blue users in the coming months.

This is how an edited tweet as well as an old tweet edit is expected to look

Photo Credit: Twitter

Furthermore, in two separate tweets, she shows how an edited tweet as well as an old tweet edit is expected to look like on Twitter Web App. In the case of how an edited tweet looks like, there will be an “Edited” clickable link next to the timestamp. It is assumed to show all the previous versions of that tweet. In the second case, Twitter will tip users about an old, unedited version of the tweet by mentioning “There's a new version of this Tweet” under the original tweet.

Wong explained this by an example (via The Verge). Remember Donald Trump's “covefe” tweet? So Trump's original tweet “covefe” will get ID #1. Now assuming Trump makes an edit in the tweet making it “coffee”, the edited tweet (technically a new tweet) gets ID #2. The new tweet will show “Edited” clickable button beside timestamp, and if you have opened/ embedded the original tweet (#1) tweet, it will show “There's a new version of this Tweet” indicator.