  • Twitter Makes Searching in DMs Easier, Users Can Now Look for Specific Keywords

Twitter Makes Searching in DMs Easier, Users Can Now Look for Specific Keywords

Twitter's DM search lets users look for specific messages or conversations.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 March 2022 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Twitter earlier allowed users to only search for other users or groups they were a part of

Highlights
  • Twitter DM search shows three options — People, Groups, and Messages
  • It was first announced in May last year
  • Twitter also added GIF recording capabilities to the IOS app

Twitter has rolled out another update for its microblogging platform that now allows users to search for specific messages in the direct message (DM) feature. Earlier, users did have the ability to search in the DMs but could only search for users or groups. Last year, Twitter introduced the search bar for DMs for its Android app and had mentioned the ability to let users search for specific content in the DMs. Twitter's DM search feature was introduced for the iOS app two years prior to the Android app.

Through a tweet, Twitter announced that users will now be able to search for specific keywords and names in their inbox using the search bar. Twitter will show three options — People, Groups, and Messages — when users search in the DMs. Users can now search for specific messages using the new feature.

Twitter first announced the keyword search feature for DMs back in May last year when it introduced the search feature for its Android app. Back then, users only had the ability to search for specific users or groups they are a part of. However, the search feature was introduced for its iOS app in 2019.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that users on iOS will now be able to capture GIFs from the in-app camera. Users can share GIFs by clicking on the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to select the GIF mode, and then press and hold the record button. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be an option to share the GIFs off the platform. Twitter only allows users to share a link to the GIF, signifying that there is no option to save the GIF on a computer or a smartphone.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter DM, Twitter Direct Messages
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
