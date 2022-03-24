Twitter has rolled out another update for its microblogging platform that now allows users to search for specific messages in the direct message (DM) feature. Earlier, users did have the ability to search in the DMs but could only search for users or groups. Last year, Twitter introduced the search bar for DMs for its Android app and had mentioned the ability to let users search for specific content in the DMs. Twitter's DM search feature was introduced for the iOS app two years prior to the Android app.

Through a tweet, Twitter announced that users will now be able to search for specific keywords and names in their inbox using the search bar. Twitter will show three options — People, Groups, and Messages — when users search in the DMs. Users can now search for specific messages using the new feature.

We know you've been waiting for the option to search your DMs…



Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

Twitter first announced the keyword search feature for DMs back in May last year when it introduced the search feature for its Android app. Back then, users only had the ability to search for specific users or groups they are a part of. However, the search feature was introduced for its iOS app in 2019.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that users on iOS will now be able to capture GIFs from the in-app camera. Users can share GIFs by clicking on the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to select the GIF mode, and then press and hold the record button. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be an option to share the GIFs off the platform. Twitter only allows users to share a link to the GIF, signifying that there is no option to save the GIF on a computer or a smartphone.