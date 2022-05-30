Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 

Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 

The feature will allow users to include up to 150 people in their Twitter circle.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 30 May 2022 17:51 IST
Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Twitter is rolling out 'Twitter Circle' that is similar to Instagram Close Friends Feature

Highlights
  • Twitter Circle is similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature
  • Some Twitter users have not received this feature yet
  • Twitter might be releasing the Twitter Circle feature in a phased manner

Twitter has started rolling out its new feature called Circle widely to its users. This feature allows users to send tweets to a specific group of people whom they want to include in a Circle rather than all of their friends on the platform. This Circle feature will allow users to include up to 150 people in their Circle, according to the company. However, Twitter's latest feature is somewhat similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature. Let's take a look at what the new feature has to offer.

Twitter earlier this month revealed that the microblogging social media platform is testing a new feature called Circle where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets. Now, this feature has started rolling out widely for the users. However, some users have not received this updated feature yet. It means that Twitter might be releasing the same in a phased manner.

Through this Twitter Circle feature, users can choose who they want to include in their Twitter Circle, and only individuals that have been added to the Circle can reply to or interact with the tweets that have been shared in the group.

How to use the Twitter Circle feature

Users can log in to their Twitter profile and head to the Compose Tweet panel. While tapping on the Audience Button, they will see a new Circle option. They can add and remove people from their Circle by tapping the Edit button. However, people won't get notified if they're added or removed from someone's Circle. Likewise, if users get to see a tweet posted to someone's Circle, they too will see a green notice telling them that only people in their circle can see that post.

As mentioned above, this new Twitter feature is somewhat similar to the Instagram's Close Friends feature, which allows the selection of the audience for their stories.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Circle, Instagram Close Friends, Twitter, Instagram
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery

Related Stories

Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  9. iOS 16 Could Debut With Always-On Display Support for iPhone 14 Pro Models
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nike’s Web3 Arm ‘RTFKT’ Adds Tenth Ethereum Name Service Domain in Its Kitty
  2. Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 
  3. Warp Drive Experiment to Make Atoms Invisible May Test Stephen Hawking's Most Famous Prediction
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Surface in Detail, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped
  6. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details
  7. Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report
  8. Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant
  9. Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days
  10. Terra 2.0 Launches as Planned by Do Kwon but Its Value Has Already Begun Tanking Heavily
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.