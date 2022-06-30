Technology News
  Twitter Launches Tweeten App for Mac, Windows as a Replacement for TweetDeck

Twitter Launches Tweeten App for Mac, Windows as a Replacement for TweetDeck

Twitter had announced that starting July 1 TweetDeck app will no longer be available for Mac users.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 June 2022 07:11 IST
Twitter Launches Tweeten App for Mac, Windows as a Replacement for TweetDeck

Photo Credit: Tweeten

The new Tweeten application has a similar user interface to TweetDeck

Highlights
  • TweetDeck will continue to be available on web
  • Tweeten comes with an option to customise notifications
  • The new app will let users directly download videos

Twitter has launched the Tweeten application for Windows and Mac as a replacement for the outgoing TweetDeck application. Twitter had earlier announced that it will be "saying goodbye” to TweetDeck app for Mac to focus on making it better and testing Twitter's new preview. The microblogging platform has informed that the app will no longer exist for Mac users starting July 1 but users can still access TweetDeck on web. The new application looks similar to the TweetDeck, making the transition phase for users easier.

The microblogging platform, Twitter has announced that it has launched a new application called Tweeten for Windows and Mac. The new application looks like a replacement for the outgoing TweetDeck application. Tweeten has a similar user interface to TweetDeck that will make it easier for users to switch from the old app to the new one. It will allow users to tweet right from the app and make columns of all different topics that the users wish to monitor. Tweeten app is integrated with the macOS Touch Bar that will let the users access important shortcuts directly from the touch bar.

Tweeten will also offer more ways than the TweetDeck app for users to customise the application according to their preference. This can be done from the settings menu. Tweeten sends custom notifications to users that will also enable them to retweet and like a tweet straight from the notification. Users can also choose where the notification will appear on the screen and for how much duration will they stay visible. Twitter called the new application “TweetDeck, but with all the important features.” Users can now filter accounts and tweets based on what they wish to see. Tweeten will allow users to download a video from Twitter directly as well.

People who wish to download the Tweeten app on their Mac or Windows laptops and PCs can do so using the download link available on the Tweetnep website. Users can also choose to get the app as a Google Chrome extension as well.

Twitter had earlier announced that the TweetDeck will no longer be available for Mac users starting July 1. Twitter added that TweetDeck will continue to be accessible for users on web.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, TweetDeck, Tweeten, Mac, Windows, Google Chrome
Webb Telescope: NASA to Reveal Deepest Image Ever Taken of Universe

Twitter Launches Tweeten App for Mac, Windows as a Replacement for TweetDeck
