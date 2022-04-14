Technology News
loading

Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications

OpenBack is a mobile engagement platform based in Dublin.

By ANI | Updated: 14 April 2022 10:49 IST
Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications

OpenBack is expected to increases engagement on the platform through push notifications

Highlights
  • Twitter's consumer product head, Jay Sullivan, announced the acquisition
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed
  • The OpenBack team will join Twitter’s Bluebird product team

Twitter has acquired the Dublin-based mobile engagement platform, OpenBack, to regulate and enhance device-side control of push notifications. It will join Twitter's Bluebird product team and work towards enhancing notifications on the social media platform.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer product, took to the micro-blogging platform to announce the acquisition of OpenBack on Tuesday. "The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter," Sullivan tweeted.

"But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging," Sullivan added.

"OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people's privacy first," Sullivan further said.

As per TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson has addressed the collaboration by saying that the company wants to ensure what people are notified about on Twitter is relevant, timely and engaging.

Taking to Twitter, OpenBack CEO David Shackleton said that the goal of OpenBack was to "make push notifications truly user first for billions of people in a new way," and that the opportunity to work with Twitter fulfils that goal.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, OpenBack, Push notifications
Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact
Chinese Authorities Target NFTs After Crypto Assets, Warns Public About ‘Hidden’ Financial Risks

Related Stories

Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  8. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  9. Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Switch to Android App for iPhone Spotted on App Store; Lets Users Transfer Contacts, Calendar, Media
  2. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Teased to Come With RAM Booster Feature
  3. Chinese Authorities Target NFTs After Crypto Assets, Warns Public About ‘Hidden’ Financial Risks
  4. Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications
  5. Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact
  6. Amazon to Charge Merchants 5 Percent Surcharge for US Fulfillment Services as Fuel Costs Rise
  7. WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Gaming Mice Launched
  10. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.