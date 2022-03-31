Technology News
TweetDeck May Soon Become a Paid Twitter Blue Feature

The upcoming version of TweetDeck was spotted with a sign-up page by a tipster.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 March 2022 11:14 IST
TweetDeck May Soon Become a Paid Twitter Blue Feature
Highlights
  • Twitter announced a design overhaul for TweetDeck in July 2021
  • TweetDeck got advanced search for helping users better find content
  • Twitter is testing a dedicated Cricket tab to celebrate the IPL season

TweetDeck may soon become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue. The upcoming version of TweetDeck — Twitter's tweet management tool — was spotted with a sign-up page by a tipster. In July last year, Twitter had rolled out a major design overhaul for TweetDeck. An advanced search feature was introduced to TweetDeck for helping users better find the content they're looking for. To celebrate the ongoing IPL season, Twitter has also started testing a dedicated Cricket tab that has started appearing on the Explore page in India.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has discovered a work-in-progress sign up page for Twitter. On the screenshots shared, the feature claims to be “a powerful realtime tool for people who live on Twitter” and is said to offer an “ad free experience”. Earlier this month, Wong had indicated that TweetDeck might become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue.

Last year, Twitter had announced a major design overhaul for TweetDeck. TweetDeck also got an advanced search for helping users better find the content they're looking for. TweetDeck had posted a series of tweets about the new features, saying, "The improved Tweet composer lets you create threads and add (and tag!) photos, videos, GIFs, polls, or emojis to your Tweets, including scheduled Tweets." Users were also able to access new column types like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events, Moments, and Bookmarks in addition to Decks — that helps users organise columns into groups.

A few days ago, Twitter announced that it is testing a dedicated Cricket tab that has started appearing on the Explore page in India. The new tab comes as a standalone place from where cricket fans will be able to catch all the latest updates about their favourite matches, teams, and players. It also features video highlights, live cricket scoreboard, and exclusive Twitter-first content. Twitter has also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indic languages to increase its engagement among cricket lovers.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, TweetDeck
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Google Cuts Racy Results by 30 Percent for Searches Like 'Latina Teenager'
Crypto Price Charts See Minor Losses, Bitcoin Remains Close to $48,000-Mark Regardless

