TweetDeck May Soon Become a Paid Twitter Blue Feature

TweetDeck may soon become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue. The upcoming version of TweetDeck — Twitter's tweet management tool — was spotted with a sign-up page by a tipster. In July last year, Twitter had rolled out a major design overhaul for TweetDeck. An advanced search feature was introduced to TweetDeck for helping users better find the content they're looking for. To celebrate the ongoing IPL season, Twitter has also started testing a dedicated Cricket tab that has started appearing on the Explore page in India.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has discovered a work-in-progress sign up page for Twitter. On the screenshots shared, the feature claims to be “a powerful realtime tool for people who live on Twitter” and is said to offer an “ad free experience”. Earlier this month, Wong had indicated that TweetDeck might become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue.

Twitter is filling in the new @TweetDeck signup page that they're working on. Two new highlights:



1. A link for “the legacy version of TweetDeck” (even though it might be deprecated at some point in the future)



2. “Ad-free experience” being marketed as the selling point :P https://t.co/XP6sYsTUGM pic.twitter.com/fRc0ujZ7o2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 30, 2022

The new @TweetDeck might become a paid feature, exclusive to @TwitterBlue subscribers according to the code I've come across in the app



The code gates the access of TweetDeck on whether the user has Twitter Blue subscription and redirects them to the sign-up page if they don't pic.twitter.com/cylyrV3Iwv — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 16, 2022

Last year, Twitter had announced a major design overhaul for TweetDeck. TweetDeck also got an advanced search for helping users better find the content they're looking for. TweetDeck had posted a series of tweets about the new features, saying, "The improved Tweet composer lets you create threads and add (and tag!) photos, videos, GIFs, polls, or emojis to your Tweets, including scheduled Tweets." Users were also able to access new column types like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events, Moments, and Bookmarks in addition to Decks — that helps users organise columns into groups.

A few days ago, Twitter announced that it is testing a dedicated Cricket tab that has started appearing on the Explore page in India. The new tab comes as a standalone place from where cricket fans will be able to catch all the latest updates about their favourite matches, teams, and players. It also features video highlights, live cricket scoreboard, and exclusive Twitter-first content. Twitter has also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indic languages to increase its engagement among cricket lovers.