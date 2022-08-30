Technology News
Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details

The Truecaller update for iOS is available for download via Apple’s App Store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 19:39 IST
Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller has also highlighted the new features that it is currently working on

Highlights
  • Truecaller will launch more updates for iOS in the future
  • Truecaller now offers a redesigned search extension
  • The new Truecaller version is smaller in size

Truecaller has released a new version of their caller identification app for iOS. The company claims that the new version offers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification than the previous version of the app on iOS. The new Truecaller for iOS app is said to be smaller in size, and is claimed to run faster, even on older iPhone models. The company has also highlighted new features that will soon make their way to the app. iPhone owners download the latest version of Truecaller for iOS from the App Store.

The Stockholm-based caller and spam identification company has released an “improved” and new version of the Truecaller for iOS. Truecaller claims that the new version offers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification in comparison to the previous generation of the app. The app is smaller in size, and is more efficient, according to Truecaller.

The app is said to work relatively faster even on iPhone models as old as the iPhone 6S. The Truecaller for iOS update makes the onboarding process for new users faster and smoother, the company claims. It offers enhanced detail view while searching for a number, new premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons, and a revamped search extension.

Truecaller has also highlighted the new features that it is currently working on. These will be rolled out to users soon, the company added. The company will release “major improvements” for SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services. It is said to also include a redesigned number look-up widget that is said to enable users to quickly search for unknown numbers.

Future updates to Truecaller for iOS will also automatically block top spammers, according to the company. It is said to allow users to view detailed statistics on spammers. Users will also be able to view and post comments about these spam callers, according to the company.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Truecaller, Apple, Apple iPhone 6S

Further reading: Truecaller, Apple, Apple iPhone 6S
