Truecaller has released a new version of their caller identification app for iOS. The company claims that the new version offers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification than the previous version of the app on iOS. The new Truecaller for iOS app is said to be smaller in size, and is claimed to run faster, even on older iPhone models. The company has also highlighted new features that will soon make their way to the app. iPhone owners download the latest version of Truecaller for iOS from the App Store.

The app is said to work relatively faster even on iPhone models as old as the iPhone 6S. The Truecaller for iOS update makes the onboarding process for new users faster and smoother, the company claims. It offers enhanced detail view while searching for a number, new premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons, and a revamped search extension.

Truecaller has also highlighted the new features that it is currently working on. These will be rolled out to users soon, the company added. The company will release “major improvements” for SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services. It is said to also include a redesigned number look-up widget that is said to enable users to quickly search for unknown numbers.

Future updates to Truecaller for iOS will also automatically block top spammers, according to the company. It is said to allow users to view detailed statistics on spammers. Users will also be able to view and post comments about these spam callers, according to the company.