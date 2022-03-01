Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube

TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube

TikTok users can now upload 10-minute long videos.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 March 2022 10:04 IST
TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube

TikTok more than tripling length of videos comes as Meta strive to counter rival with short-form content

Highlights
  • YouTube is still ahead of TikTok in terms of time spent
  • The gap in time spent between the two platforms is narrow
  • Longer videos could also enable TikTok creators make more money

TikTok on Monday began letting users upload videos as long as 10 minutes, ramping up the young platform's challenge to veteran titan YouTube.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance in China, launched with a one-minute limit on uploaded videos, but bumped the cap to three minutes last year.

"Today we are happy to start rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long," TikTok said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We hope this will further stimulate the creativity of our creators around the world."

TikTok more than tripling the length of videos comes as YouTube and Facebook-parent Meta strive to counter the rival with short-form content options and incentives to creators whose posts draw audiences.

"YouTube is still ahead of TikTok in terms of time spent, but its not immune to the 'TikTok effect'," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told AFP.

"The gap in time spent between the two platforms is narrow, and longer videos could help TikTok catch up in terms of both eyeballs and engagement."

Longer videos could also enable TikTok creators make more money and boost the platforms advertising business, the analyst added.

YouTube recently laid out goals for this year that included making the lives of creators easier and boosting a popular format that rivals TikTok.

The video-sharing platform is investing in short-form and live video, along with tools to help creators make money and produce fresh content, according to chief product officer Neal Mohan.

"YouTube creators are the heart and soul of the platform," Mohan said in a blog post.

"To give them every opportunity possible, we'll continue to invest across our multiple formats."

Short-form content like the video snippets that are a winning ingredient at TikTok are incredibly popular. YouTube's take on the concept, called "Shorts," has logged more than five trillion all-time views, according to Mohan.

Short videos, typically made using smartphones, can be as long as 60 seconds, with music and comedy as popular themes.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has its own spin on the offering called Reels, which chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said is a priority for the tech firm and growing fast.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: TikTok, YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels
OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models

Related Stories

TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  5. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  6. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  7. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus Said to Launch New Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Review: Apple Arcade’s Life Sim Wylde Flowers Has a Magical Twist
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube
  2. OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models
  3. Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March, Company to Debut Its Most Affordable 5G Phone in 2022
  5. Honor Magic 4 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
  8. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  9. Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.