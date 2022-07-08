Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Sued in US After Children Allegedly Died Doing Blackout Challenge

TikTok Sued in US After Children Allegedly Died Doing Blackout Challenge

TikTok's algorithm allegedly promoted the Blackout Challenge to each of the girls, according to the suit.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 July 2022 10:36 IST
TikTok Sued in US After Children Allegedly Died Doing Blackout Challenge

TikTok is owned by the China-based company ByteDance

Highlights
  • The suit alleges that TikTok's algorithm promoted the Blackout Challenge
  • TikTok is owned by the China-based company ByteDance
  • The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out.

The lawsuit filed in state court in Los Angeles last week accuses TikTok software of "intentionally and repeatedly" pushing the Blackout Challenge that led to the deaths of an eight-year-old girl in Texas and a nine-year-old girl in Wisconsin last year.

"TikTok needs to be held accountable for pushing deadly content to these two young girls," said Matthew Bergman, an attorney at the Social Media Victims Law Centre, which filed the suit.

"TikTok has invested billions of dollars to intentionally design products that push dangerous content that it knows are dangerous and can result in the deaths of its users."

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit alleges that TikTok's algorithm promoted the Blackout Challenge to each of the girls, who died from self-strangulation -- one using rope and the other a dog leash.

It additionally listed children in Italy, Australia and elsewhere whose deaths have been linked to the TikTok Blackout Challenge.

TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.

Among the litany of TikTok challenges described in court documents was the "Skull Breaker Challenge" in which people have their legs kicked out from under them while jumping so they flip and hit their heads.

The "Coronavirus Challenge" involves licking random items and surfaces in public during the pandemic, and the "Fire Challenge" involves dousing things with flammable liquid and setting them ablaze, court documents said.

The suit calls for a judge to order TikTok to stop hooking children via its algorithm and promoting dangerous challenges, and to pay unspecified cash damages.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Lawsuit, TikTok lawsuit
NASA Shares Deep-Space ‘Teaser’ Picture From James Webb Telescope Ahead of July 12 Release

Related Stories

TikTok Sued in US After Children Allegedly Died Doing Blackout Challenge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Skull and Bones Release Date Set for November 8, Gameplay Trailer Out
  2. Government’s Content Takedown Orders Are ‘Manifestly Arbitrary’, Twitter Says in Court Petition
  3. Solana Labs, Multicoin Capital Accused of Violating US Securities Law by SOL Investors in Lawsuit
  4. Vivo India Said to Approach Delhi High Court to Lift Bank Account Freeze by Enforcement Directorate
  5. Chhattisgarh Government Approves Electric Vehicle Policy, Aims to Generate Employment
  6. Twitter CoTweets Feature in Testing, Will Let Users Co-Author a Single Tweet
  7. Mickey7: Steven Yeun Said to Be Cast in Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  8. 'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Hydrogel-Based Armour Developed for Worms to Carry Cancer Drugs to Tumours
  10. iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.