Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security

TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security

TikTok has refuted the claims made by cybersecurity analysts.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 13:17 IST
TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

TikTok claim that the alleged code is not related to its backend source code

Highlights
  • TikTok recently fixed a security issue in its Android app
  • It claimed that these issues were present in older versions of the app
  • TikTok has over a billion downloads on Google Play Store

TikTok, with its over billion users, is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. However, it has been facing increased scrutiny in recent times over data security concerns. Several cybersecurity analysts reportedly discovered a security breach of an insecure TikTok server which supposedly allowed access to storage containing personal user data. TikTok has refuted these claims of a breach. However, Microsoft too reportedly discovered a “high-severity vulnerability” in the Android application of TikTok, “which would have allowed attackers to compromise users' accounts with a single click.”

According to a Bloomberg report, many cybersecurity analysts tweeted on Monday about an alleged breach of an insecure TikTok which could have granted access to personal user data.

A TikTok spokesperson has since denied the claims of a breach. In a statement, they mentioned that the code in question is not related to TikTok's backend source code.

Troy Hunt, an Australian web security consultant, found the matches in the listed leaked files, however, he found the data inconclusive as it could have been constructed with publicly accessible data.

However, Microsoft also discovered an issue with TikTok's Android app which may have allowed hackers to access profiles and sensitive information. TikTok claimed that it had responded quickly in fixing the issues discovered by Microsoft that were allegedly present in older versions of the app.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft
Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
FTX to Freeze Deposits, Withdrawals on Solana, Arbitrum Blockchains Amid Merge Transition

Related Stories

TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  5. Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX to Freeze Deposits, Withdrawals on Solana, Arbitrum Blockchains Amid Merge Transition
  2. TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security
  3. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifiations
  6. Vivo Y22 Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  7. Binance to Auto-Convert Existing Balances, Deposits of USDC, USDP, TUSD to BUSD Stablecoin
  8. Instagram Fined EUR 405 Million for Mishandling Personal Data of Teenagers
  9. Bitcoin, Ether See Price Fluctuations as Crypto Charts Reflect Volatile Market Movement
  10. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Launch Later in September in Two Variants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.