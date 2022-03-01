Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors

TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors

Russia has ramped up pressure on sites during the Ukraine conflict.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2022 10:30 IST
TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors

A TikTok spokeswoman confirmed it had restricted access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik

Highlights
  • TikTok is popular with younger users
  • TikTok also has a version aimed at children under 13
  • TikTok is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance

Russia's communications regulator on Monday demanded TikTok stop including military-related content in recommended posts for minors, in an announcement shared in its official Telegram channel.

The regulator Roskomnadzor said it had identified content on the video-sharing app related to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that a lot of it was anti-Russian in character.

Russia, which has fined tech firms and hobbled their services in the country during a long stand-off with Big Tech platforms, has ramped up pressure on sites during the conflict.

A TikTok spokeswoman on Monday also confirmed that it had restricted access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across the European Union, after the organisations were hit with sanctions by the EU. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms also blocked access to the two outlets.

TikTok is popular with younger users and also has a version aimed at children under 13. It was not clear exactly what the Russian regulator meant in saying TikTok was recommending content specifically to minors. The company has recently said it is testing age-rated content restrictions.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Roskomnadzor's demands.

The app, which was originally known for lip-syncing videos and viral dance trends, has been widely used to document events and share news in the run-up to and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has also seen the spread of misleading footage about the conflict.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: TikTok, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis, Russia Attack, Ukraine War, Vladimir Putin
TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube
Bridgerton Season 2, Jalsa, Moon Knight, and More: March Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

Related Stories

TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus TV Models Gain Support for JioGames Platform on Select Models
  6. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  7. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  8. MWC 2022: Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Starlink Internet Gear Lands in Ukraine Amid Russia Attack, Musk Says 'You're Most Welcome'
  2. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  4. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  5. Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation
  7. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: A Free-for-All but No Crippling Cyberattacks Yet
  8. Cryptocurrencies Register Profits as Bitcoin Overtakes Russian Ruble Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. Twitter to Label Tweets Linking to Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  10. Waymo, Cruise Gets California Permit for Autonomous Vehicle Service for Passengers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.