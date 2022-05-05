Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing

TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing

TikTok says only accounts with at least 100,000 subscribers will be eligible for the first phase of the programme.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 May 2022 14:43 IST
TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing

TikTok generated an estimated $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 35,077 crore) in revenue

Highlights
  • TikTok has more than a billion active users globally
  • Accounts with at least 100,000 subscribers are eligible for the programme
  • Approved creators will reportedly get a 50 percent cut of ad revenue

TikTok on Wednesday announced an ad revenue-sharing programme with the social media platform's most prominent creators, moving closer to a model already used by its competitors.

The short-video format app has become wildly popular in recent years with more than a billion active users globally, but has been criticised for not providing a way for creators to effectively monetise content.

Under the new TikTok Pulse programme, companies can place their ads next to user content in specific categories, including health, fashion, cooking, gaming and others — and creators will get a cut.

"We will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share programme with creators, public figures and media publishers," the company, a subsidiary of Chinese tech firm ByteDance, said in a statement.

"We're focused on developing monetization solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok."

Only accounts with at least 100,000 subscribers will be eligible for the first phase of the programme, TikTok said.

The firm's North America General Manager Sandie Hawkins told tech website The Verge that Pulse will roll out in the United States in June, and that approved creators will get a 50 percent cut of ad revenue.

In 2021, TikTok generated an estimated $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 35,077 crore) in revenue, according to industry publication Business of Apps.

That figure is more than double the previous year's revenue, but remains roughly on par with competitor Snapchat, which has about 300 million daily users, according to Snapchat's data.

Other major social networks that focus on video, such as YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat, have already implemented revenue-sharing systems.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, TikTok Pulse, Snapchat
Kazakhstan Tightens Noose on Crypto Miners With Power Consumption Report Requirements

Related Stories

TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  4. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. WhatsApp Said to Update Delete Messages for Everyone Feature
  6. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 778G SoC in New Leak: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launch Event Set for May 10 in China, May Unveil Frontier Flagship
  2. Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law
  3. TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
  4. Kazakhstan Tightens Noose on Crypto Miners With Power Consumption Report Requirements
  5. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro Officially Launching in China in May
  6. Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business
  7. Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2, Vienna Tipped to Launch Soon: Here Are All the Details
  8. Apple Stops Accepting Debit, Credit Cards for Subscriptions, App Purchases in India
  9. WhatsApp Updates Upcoming Feature That Will Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone: Report
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.