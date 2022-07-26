Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Brands Using TikTok Influencers to Market Unhealthy Food to Children, Study Shows

Brands Using TikTok Influencers to Market Unhealthy Food to Children, Study Shows

Companies are encouraging users to create content featuring products, videos, or branded effects such as stickers, and special filters of the brands.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 July 2022 15:41 IST
Brands Using TikTok Influencers to Market Unhealthy Food to Children, Study Shows

Photo Credit: Pexels/Ivan Samkov

Brands are roping in TikTok users to help market their products on the platform

Highlights
  • A study examined the impact of unhealthy food marketing on TikTok users
  • Companies use branded videos, product images, engagement, and celebrities
  • In most of the sample videos, the sentiment was found to be positive

With the rising popularity of social media platforms, businesses have also learnt to tap into the massive reach that these websites and applications offer. Now, research suggests that brands are using TikTok users to promote their unhealthy food and beverages while turning them into brand ambassadors. The researchers concluded, after analysing the video content posted on TikTok. They highlighted that children using the platform are exposed to a variety of unhealthy food loaded with salt, sugar, and fat through online marketing. The research showed that this exposure impacted the food preferences, consumption, purchasing, and requests of the viewers. 

In the study, published in BMJ Global Health, researchers have stressed that while the platform enjoys significant popularity among children, no research before them tried to examine the impact of unhealthy food marketing on TikTok users.

They began by scanning around 539 instances of video content posted by 16 leading food and non-alcoholic brands on their TikTok accounts. This was based on global brand share as of June 30, 2021. The researchers also assessed the content generated by users in response to the hashtag challenges given by the brands.

As this was an observational study, it is worth noting that it can't establish causality. The researchers also acknowledged that thesampled user-generated content may not have been representative of a branded hashtag challenge, and they were not able to measure children's exposure to brands' promotional activities or to user-generated content.

However, the researchers note that “brand activity has rapidly increased—with most videos posted in the 6 months preceding data collection—and includes instigation of branded hashtag challenges that encourage user-generated content featuring brand products, brand-supplied videos or branded effects."

The most common marketing strategies adopted by these brands, which had followers ranging from 14 million to 1.6 million, were branding videos, product images, engagement, and celebrities and influencers.

The engagement strategy involves amplifying brand hashtag challenges that are aimed at encouraging users to create content featuring products, videos, or branded effects such as stickers, and special filters of the brands. It was observed that the collective views amassed by user-generated content from single challenges ranged between 12.7 million and 107.9 billion. In most of the sample videos, the sentiment was found to be positive.

“Analysis of a sample of brand-relevant user-generated content created in response to these showed that branded hashtag challenges are effectively turning users into, in TikTok's words, ‘unofficial brand ambassadors,” the researchers said.

They further underlined that the substantial reach of influencer marketing was alarming as it has been seen that the increased exposure to unhealthy food-related content has led to an increase in energy intake from both junk and other food.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Food, Influencers, Marketing
Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sues Bloomberg’s Chinese Subsidiary for Defamation: Report

Related Stories

Brands Using TikTok Influencers to Market Unhealthy Food to Children, Study Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Its Colours and Design
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Build Issues, Replacement Errors Surface: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. Google Faces $34 Million Fine in Russia Over Breach of Competition Rules: Details
  4. Robot Grabs, Breaks 7-Year-Old Boy’s Finger at Russian Chess Tournament: Report
  5. Russia to Quit International Space Station ‘After 2024’, Newly Appointed Roscosmos Chief Says
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports
  7. ‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says
  8. Audi India to Discontinue ICE Vehicles From 2033, Focus Only on EVs, Top Official Says
  9. Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Get Hit by Another Class-Action Lawsuit in the US
  10. YouTube Music Selects Noor Chahal, Kayan for Foundry Class of 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.