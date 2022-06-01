Technology News
  TikTok Clear Mode to Offer Distraction Free Viewing of Content for Users: Report

TikTok Clear Mode to Offer Distraction-Free Viewing of Content for Users: Report

Clear Mode is said to allow users to get rid of the like, comments and share buttons as well while watching content on the app.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 June 2022 16:15 IST
TikTok Clear Mode to Offer Distraction-Free Viewing of Content for Users: Report

The 'Clear Mode' tool on TikTok is said to clear on-screen clutter like captions and buttons

Highlights
  • Clear Mode on Tiktok currently visible to limited users
  • This feature will clear on-screen clutter like captions and buttons
  • TikTok has not yet confirmed the official release of the Clear Mode tool

TikTok is currently testing a new tool called Clear Mode, which will allow distraction-free viewing of content on the app, according to a recent report. As this new feature is currently under testing, it is only visible to a limited number of users at the moment. The report suggests that TikTok has confirmed that it is indeed testing a new feature called Clear Mode. The new mode is said to clear on-screen clutter like captions and buttons when users scroll through content on the app, in order to provide them with a distraction-free viewing experience.

TikTok's new feature, Clear Mode, was spotted and highlighted by a Twitter user Matt Navarra and reported by TechCrunch. TikTok reportedly confirmed to the website that it is indeed testing this new feature. The Twitter user shared screenshots through a tweet showing the new feature in action. As per the screenshots, when the Clear Mode is enabled on the TikTok app is on, users will no longer see usernames, captions, or audio information and other distracting elements on the platform. Moreover, the report also says that users can also get rid of the like, comments, and share buttons while scrolling through the content on the platform, through this feature.

As mentioned above, the Clear Mode feature is currently in the testing phase and is visible to only a limited group of users. However, the ones who are able to access this latest feature on the app will see this option while tapping and holding the screen on the app, according to the report. Moreover, the "Clear Mode" setting is said to appear under the “Add to Favorites” button in the "menu".

The company has yet not confirmed details about the release of this feature to all TikTok users.

Besides this, TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has also been said to conduct tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, recently.

According to a TikTok representative, the company has tested bringing HTML5 games, a common form of minigame, to its app through tie-ups with third-party game developers and studios such as Zynga, but declined to comment on its plans for Vietnam or its broader gaming ambitions.

