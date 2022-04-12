Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report

TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and has over 1 billion active users.

By Agencies | Updated: 12 April 2022 12:30 IST
TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok has struggled to contain the spread of misinformation amid the Ukraine crisis

Highlights
  • TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance
  • Nearly half of TikTok's revenue this year is expected to come from the US
  • Tiktok's user base has exploded in popularity over the past two years

Video-sharing app TikTok's advertisement revenue is likely to triple in 2022 to more than $11 billion (roughly Rs. 83,620 crore), exceeding the combined sales of its rivals Twitter Inc and Snap Inc, according to research firm Insider Intelligence.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users.

"TikTok's user base has exploded in the past couple of years, and the amount of time users spend on the app is extraordinary," said Debra Aho Williamson, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Twitter and Snapchat are expected to generate $5.58 billion (roughly Rs. 42,500 crore) and $4.86 billion (roughly Rs. 36,990 crore), respectively, in advertising revenue for 2022, with the combined value still less than the $11 billion (roughly Rs. 83,620 crore) projected for TikTok, according to the report.

Nearly $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,670 crore), or more than half, of this year's ad revenue is expected to come from the United States, despite regulatory concerns over user data from US being passed on to China.

In other recent news, TikTok's large user base and minimal filtering of content reportedly enabled the social app to be used to spread misinformation related to the ongoing Ukraine war. Several fake videos, live-streams, and misleading content was shared on the app with millions of views. TikTok did agree to double their efforts and partner with content checkers to reduce spread of misinformation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, ByteDance
Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 27, Company Announces

Related Stories

TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Variant Spotted
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 27
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  10. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report
  2. TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 27, Company Announces
  4. Meta Begins Testing Sale of Virtual Goods in Horizon Worlds, Bonus Programme for Creators
  5. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 2-in-1 Design, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Amazon Fab Phones, TV Fest Sale Is Live Until April 14: Best Deals, Offers
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Hard as Crypto Market Struggles With Inflation Rise
  8. Mastercard Hints at Metaverse Foray, Files for 15 Related Trademarks
  9. Neptune Sees Unexpected Drop in Temperatures, Scientists Puzzled
  10. Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Will Release Today at 7:30pm In India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.