Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts

One of the users claimed that Zomato and Swiggy have been using Dunzo for quite some time and that has caused a lot of problems.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 May 2022 18:46 IST
Swiggy delivery agent reassigned his order to Dunzo in Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Twitter user disclosed the entire incident by sharing chat screenshot
  • Swiggy agent called up the customer to inform him about the delivery
  • A user claimed Zomato and Swiggy have been using Dunzo for some time

Bengaluru's traffic has often messed up our minds. The traffic jam is a great trouble for daily commuters. Needless to say that delivery agents in Bengaluru also have to face this problem every day for hours at a stretch to provide orders to customers' doorsteps. Given the daily hustle of hour-long traffic and scorching hear, a Swiggy delivery agent from the Karnataka capital decided to reassign his order to someone else. Interestingly, instead of cancelling the order or giving it to someone from the same delivery company, this agent used the delivery app Dunzo. Unbelievable, right?

A Twitter user has disclosed the entire incident by sharing a chat screenshot where his friend has opened up on the details with him. According to the chat, the delivery guy was too “lazy” to pick up the order. The chat read, “I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD. The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come to deliver it here.” Then, he wrote in all capitals, “So he Dunzo-ed it to me." To add to the surprise, the Swiggy agent called up the customer to inform him about the delivery, and also requested him for a 5-star rating.

The post has resulted in several hilarious comments on the social media platform.

For many users, it was just another incident from the Silicon Valley. 

Referring to the rising popularity of Dunzo, a person questioned if the delivery app transports humans from their homes to office, as Ola and Uber are charging hefty price. 

Another curious mind also thought about the possibility of Dunzo delivery agent sub-delegating it to another service. 

One of the users claimed that Zomato and Swiggy have been using Dunzo for quite some time and that has caused a lot of problems. While Swiggy may look into the matter soon, the incident has left many with a good laugh.

Further reading: Swiggy, Dunzo, Bengaluru, Delivery
