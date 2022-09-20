Cloud-based instant messaging service Telegram has rolled out its latest update with a host of features that include an extended library of emoji reactions, emoji support on status for premium subscribers, improved login experience for iOS users, smoother in-app transition animations and priority downloads on Android, auto-apply support on icon packs for Android 13 users, and a change in format for a user's unique profile URL. The latest update builds on the messaging service's previous update that brought in an open source platform for creating custom animated emoji.

Telegram claims through its update announcement blog post that its latest Telegram v9.0 update will offer users "infinite" more ways to express how they are "feeling". Emoji library, previously limited to premium users, has now been extended to free users while paid subscribers will receive an even more extensive list of emoji to choose from, one that the company is calling "infinite emoji". To accommodate the extended library, Telegram has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable for easier viewing. Premium Telegram users will now be able to react to group and 1-on-1 messages with emoji, much like the feature seen on office messaging platform, Slack. However, even premium Telegram users will be restricted to three emoji reactions per message, while group admins can control whether custom emoji reactions are allowed in their groups, the blog post said.

Premium users can now also use custom emoji on their status updates instead of the limited 7 options available on the previous update. This will, however, replace their premium user badge displayed next to their username.

The latest update also looks to streamline and simplify the login experience for Android and iOS device users, through support for receiving login codes on their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google options. iOS users will also see animations on the login page that was previously only limited to Android users.

Telegram has also introduced a new unique link format for usernames – username.t.me, which the company claims will help users emphasise their name audibly while also eliminating the trouble of having to find the '/' key on the keyboard, prevalent on the previous link format.

All Android users will now be able to prioritise downloads by pressing and holding any items in the list to reorder them in order of preference in the 'Downloads' tab. Meanwhile, Android 13 users will have a smoother in-app experience through added transition animations for opening, closing, and changing media, while also having the option to choose thematic Telegram icons that will automatically match their phone's dark mode settings and accent color.