Telegram Update Brings Live Streaming Features, Download Manager, Attachment Menu, and More

Users can tap on the downloads tab in Search to view, pause and resume all downloads or individual items.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 March 2022 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

With the new attachment menu, users can rearrange or remove items in an album while previewing it

Highlights
  • Android users get transparent headers that work in night mode
  • Telegram for iOS already had semi-transparent headers since June 2021
  • The updated Files tab will display recently sent files

Telegram is getting an update that includes multiple new features. These include a download manager to control downloads, a new attachment menu to share documents and re-arrange media albums before sending, and new streaming tools to turn a Telegram channel into a TV station. In addition, the Android app is getting semi-transparent headers. Further, there is a new method to share t.me links to your phone number to open chats. The latest update also includes a redesigned login flow on macOS and Android and new t.me pages.

Telegram announced the arrival of the update via a blog post that includes details on how to use the new features. As mentioned, the update has added a new download manager. When a user is downloading a file on Telegram, a new download icon will appear in the search bar. This allows the users to pause or resume all downloads or individual items, and adjust a download's priority. Moreover, there is a new attachment menu to preview, remove, and rearrange a media album before sending it.

In order to make searching easier, the Files tab will display recently sent files as well. Transparent headers that work in night mode is also reaching Android devices now with the latest update. Another change is the login flow on both Android and macOS with new animations.

Similarly, Telegram users can now share their phone number as a link via their t.me username to instantly open the chat, depending on the privacy settings. With this update, you can chat with someone on Telegram without sharing your phone number with them. With the new t.me links, anyone without a telegram account can preview profiles, posts, or entire public channels in their browser.

In the latest update, the app is bringing a new feature for supporting Telegram live streams. With this, users can now broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster, to turn the Telegram channel into a TV station.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update, Telegram New Features, Telegram for iOS, Telegram for Android, Download Manager
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
