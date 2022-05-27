Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes

Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes

Telegram hasn’t yet shared the pricing and exact availability of the Telegram Premium programme.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 May 2022 18:54 IST
Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes

Telegram Premium is likely to bring exclusive stickers and reactions to subscribers

Highlights
  • Telegram is working on a premium subscription
  • The company recently released iOS beta version 8.7.2
  • The change in tagline was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi

A Telegram Premium subscription plan could be on the way soon and the subscription is expected to give users the access to unlock premium stickers and exclusive reaction emojis. Users downloading the app are currently seeing the tagline—“Telegram will be free forever. No ads. No fees”. However, this could change shortly. In the latest update, code for an upcoming version of the Telegram app has been spotted online with a different tagline dropping the free slogan. The new strings indicate that the company is testing another way for the app to gain revenue.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on Twitter suggested that Telegram is changing the initial tagline of the app to launch its paid version soon. The new data strings shared by the developer include a new tagline "Telegram provides free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media." The screenshot also suggests that there are plans to show ads. The Telegram Premium subscription is expected to unlock additional stickers as well.

The new tagline is not active on the messaging app yet. It will probably only be activated once the premium subscription is officially announced.

Telegram recently rolled out its version 8.7.2 beta for iOS that included new reaction emojis and stickers. These new stickers and emojis are said to be premium features available only for Telegram Premium users. All users will reportedly receive a prompt asking them if they want to sign up for the Telegram Premium subscription plan when viewing these reactions or stickers on the instant messaging app. The company, however, has not shared much information about the pricing and the exact availability of the Telegram Premium service yet.

In April this year, the company had added several new features to the app including custom notification tones, setting custom durations for muting chats or auto-deleting messages, and improved forwarding that preserves replies. It also introduced an updated picture-in-picture mode for Android users, while message translation got improvements on iOS.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Premium, Telegram Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update

Related Stories

Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  3. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  4. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  5. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  8. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  9. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset
  2. BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With Artificial Intelligence, HD Video Recording Launched in India: Details
  4. Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
  5. Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
  7. MIT Researchers Believe Targeting Treatments to This Brain Circuit May Reverse Memory Decline
  8. Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
  9. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details
  10. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.