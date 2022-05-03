Technology News
  Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis

Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis

Telegram may be working on ways to monetise its platform.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 May 2022 20:57 IST
Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis

Photo Credit: Telegram/ Telegram Beta

Telegram may soon roll out a Premium subscription plan to unlock exclusive features

Highlights
  • Telegram released iOS beta version 8.7.2
  • Telegram Premium plan said to offer exclusive stickers, emojis
  • This service has been only spotted on latest Telegram iOS beta

Telegram recently rolled out its version 8.7.2 beta for iOS, which included a new range of reaction emojis and stickers, as spotted by the Telegram beta channel. These new stickers and emojis are said to be premium features available only for the Telegram Premium users. All users will reportedly receive a prompt asking them if they want to sign up for the Telegram Premium subscription plan when viewing these reactions or stickers on the instant messaging app. It appears that Telegram is looking for new ways to monetise its platform by adding a premium plan that is said to offer special stickers and reactions as a start.

Telegram has not shared much information about the pricing and its exact availability, but as mentioned, the subscription will give users the access to unlock premium stickers and exclusive reaction emojis. This service has been spotted on the iOS beta app for the time being. There are no hints as to when and if the feature will be available on Android. As per the findings of the Telegram beta channel, the premium stickers won't be visible to the free users in conversations on the platform. Instead, they will see a banner telling them to "unlock additional reactions by subscribing to Telegram Premium."

In the meantime, we are expecting to hear more from the company about the latest subscription plan unlocking price and what other perks it offers because Telegram has not fully detailed the program yet, as mentioned already.

Moreover, Telegram recently launched a few more features in this year's second spring update, including custom notification tones, setting custom durations for muting chats or auto-deleting messages, and improved forwarding that preserves replies. Through these features, all users can send and receive new animations as well as animated emojis. Another major feature is the capability for bots that will allow developers to offer website-like experiences through the instant messaging app.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Telegram Beta, Telegram Premium, Telegram
Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis
