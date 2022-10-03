Telegram Premium — the popular messaging app's monthly subscription service — is now cheaper for users in India. The Dubai-based company has officially announced a change in pricing for India via its messaging service, and the revised cost is already reflected on the app. The reduction in pricing for users in India comes months after Telegram introduced a premium, paid tier that added improved functionality and new features, from more channels and accounts to faster download speeds, as part of efforts to raise revenue.

Over the weekend, Telegram sent notifications to users that read: Telegram Premium is now available in your country at a discount. Premium subscribers unlock dozens of exclusive features. A Gadgets 360 staff member also received the message informing them of the change in pricing. The company is yet to officially announce whether it has cut pricing for Telegram Premium in other regions.

A subscription to Telegram Premium in India now costs Rs. 179 a month, which is well over 60 percent lower than the price of the service when it was launched globally in June. Until last week, users had to pay Rs. 469 a month, which is considerably higher than the revised price.

Back in June, the company had announced that the service has over 700 million monthly active users. The service competes with popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, which have over 2 billion and over 1 billion active users, respectively. Both of Meta's messaging services do not currently offer paid subscriptions.

Users in India who subscribe to Telegram Premium will have access to larger 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, and the ability to convert voice messages into text, among other features.

