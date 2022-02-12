Technology News
Telegram is Said to Have Blocked 64 of Its Channels in Germany

Telegram has been blamed in Germany for fuelling an increasingly virulent subculture of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2022 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @eyestetix

The Telegram app has reportedly become increasingly popular with activists and protesters

Highlights
  • Telegram has been blamed for enabling anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists
  • Germany's Federal Criminal Police sent shutdown requests to Telegram
  • Telegram has responded to the requests by shutting down 64 channels

Messenger service Telegram, which has proved popular with far-right groups and people opposed to COVID-related restrictions, has blocked 64 of its channels in Germany, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, without giving a source for the information. The move came after Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office sent shutdown requests to the messenger service, the paper said.

Telegram has been blamed in Germany for fuelling an increasingly virulent subculture of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who exchange news about supposed dangers and arrange protests that have spilled over into violence.

The newspaper said the channels affected included that of Attila Hildmann, a vegan celebrity chef who spreads conspiracy theories about the coronavirus to more than 100,000 followers on the messaging service.

Germany's Interior Ministry, which said last week it had held constructive talks with Telegram representatives, was not immediately available for comment on the report. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Telegram app has become increasingly popular with activists and protesters, especially as platforms such as Facebook become more responsive to government pressure to crack down on those spreading lies, threats or conspiracy theories.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said in remarks published last month that Germany could shut down Telegram and that it was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate the messenger service.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
