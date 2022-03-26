Technology News
  Telegram Joins Programme From Brazil's Electoral Court to Fight Fake News

Telegram Joins Programme From Brazil's Electoral Court to Fight Fake News

Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2022 11:58 IST
Telegram Joins Programme From Brazil's Electoral Court to Fight Fake News

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Telegram's local representative Alan Thomaz said the app is committed to fighting "fake news"

Highlights
  • Telegram is committed to fighting fake news
  • Telegram was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court for non-compliance
  • The measure was revoked on last Sunday

Messaging app Telegram on Friday signed an agreement to join a programme created by Brazil's Electoral Court to combat misinformation ahead of the country's presidential election in October, the court said on its website.

Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court.

"The purpose of the partnership is to fight fake content related to the Electoral Justice, the electronic voting system, the electoral process in its different phases and the actors involved in it," said the court's note.

On Thursday, Telegram's local representative Alan Campos Elias Thomaz said he would deliver the proposal to the company's executives, adding that the app is committed to fighting "fake news."

The app was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court last week for non-compliance, but the measure was revoked on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Telegram Joins Programme From Brazil's Electoral Court to Fight Fake News
